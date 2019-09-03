Plunging bond yields have lifted these two stock sectors to record levels

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Walmart plans to dramatically step back from gun sales after...

Walmart is discontinuing sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, handgun ammunition and handgun sales entirely in Alaska.

Retailread more

Read the memo from Walmart CEO Doug McMillon about pulling back...

Walmart said Tuesday it will discontinue all sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition that can be used with military-style weapons, discontinue sales of handgun ammunition and...

Retailread more

Hurricane Dorian weakens, heads toward Florida coast

The southeastern U.S. is bracing for the storm's arrival as it is expected to hit parts of the coast by mid-week.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Dow drops more than 300 points amid new tariffs, weak...

Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

US Marketsread more

US manufacturing contracts for the first time in three years amid...

A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.

Marketsread more

Auto union workers vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Fiat...

The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...

Autosread more

On days when President Trump tweets a lot, the stock market falls

Days when President Donald Trump tweets a lot are associated with negative stock market returns, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Tuesday.

Marketsread more

Older millennials are driving home prices higher again

They may have waited longer than previous generations, but millennials are showing a strong desire to become homeowners, especially older millennials. That is strengthening...

Real Estateread more

Google is rolling out its big new version of Android to Pixel...

Google is rolling out Android 10, its next big Android update, to Pixel devices beginning Tuesday.

Technologyread more

MTA might warn riders not to remove AirPods on subway

New York's MTA is considering asking people not to remove Apple AirPods from their ears while getting on and off subway trains in an effort to cut down on the number that need...

Technologyread more

Disney Cruise Line employees ride out Hurricane Dorian on...

The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.

Entertainmentread more

Plunging bond yields have lifted these two stock sectors to...

The real estate and utilities sectors are hovering at record levels thanks to the current low interest rate environment.

Marketsread more
Markets

Plunging bond yields have lifted these two stock sectors to record levels

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • The real estate and utilities sectors are hitting record levels thanks to the current low interest rate environment.
  • Investors pile into these sectors in times of uncertainty because of their higher dividends and steady cash flows.
  • Warehouse specific real-estate companies are also strong performers this year thanks to the e-commerce boom.
Utilities workers helping restore power near Mobile, Alabama.
Getty Images

The real estate and utilities sectors are on track to close at record levels on Tuesday as investors search for yield in this low interest rate environment.

Both sectors are on pace to close at new record highs on Tuesday. The S&P 500 Real Estate sector needs to close above 242.44 and the S&P 500 Utilities sector needs to close above 624.42 to close at a record high.

Uncertainty fueled by the U.S.-China trade war and global growth slowing has caused interest rates to tumble. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in three years on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. manufacturing sector showed that the industry contracted in August.

The collapse in bond yields has set the stage for standout performance of the real estate and utilities sectors due to their high dividend payment to shareholders. Investors pile into utilities and real estate in times of uncertainty because of their higher dividends and steady cash flow.

Utilities are generally more stable stocks, as demand for electricity and gas is a steady consumer and business need.

When yields drop, mortgage rates also go down and that means more people will buy real estate or refinance their mortgages. Affordability of real estate boosts activity in the market and lifts real estate stocks.

Warehouse specific real-estate companies are also strong performers this year thanks to the e-commerce boom, which is also lifting the real estate sector. Prologis is up more than 44% and Rexford Industrial is up more than 50% since the start of the year.