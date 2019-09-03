Plunging bond yields have lifted these two stock sectors to record levels

Walmart is discontinuing sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, handgun ammunition and handgun sales entirely in Alaska.Retailread more
The southeastern U.S. is bracing for the storm's arrival as it is expected to hit parts of the coast by mid-week.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Stocks fell on Tuesday, the first trading day of the month, after the world's two largest economies began imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.US Marketsread more
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing from the Institute for Supply Management showed the sector contracted in August, its first decline since 2016.Marketsread more
The United Auto Workers said about 96% of members at each of the automakers supported the action. That's slightly down from negotiations four years ago, when workers at GM and...Autosread more
Days when President Donald Trump tweets a lot are associated with negative stock market returns, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Tuesday.Marketsread more
They may have waited longer than previous generations, but millennials are showing a strong desire to become homeowners, especially older millennials. That is strengthening...Real Estateread more
Google is rolling out Android 10, its next big Android update, to Pixel devices beginning Tuesday.Technologyread more
New York's MTA is considering asking people not to remove Apple AirPods from their ears while getting on and off subway trains in an effort to cut down on the number that need...Technologyread more
The Walt Disney Company is coming under fire after it did not evacuate employees from its private island when Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas over the weekend.Entertainmentread more
The real estate and utilities sectors are on track to close at record levels on Tuesday as investors search for yield in this low interest rate environment.
Both sectors are on pace to close at new record highs on Tuesday. The S&P 500 Real Estate sector needs to close above 242.44 and the S&P 500 Utilities sector needs to close above 624.42 to close at a record high.
Uncertainty fueled by the U.S.-China trade war and global growth slowing has caused interest rates to tumble. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in three years on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. manufacturing sector showed that the industry contracted in August.
The collapse in bond yields has set the stage for standout performance of the real estate and utilities sectors due to their high dividend payment to shareholders. Investors pile into utilities and real estate in times of uncertainty because of their higher dividends and steady cash flow.
Utilities are generally more stable stocks, as demand for electricity and gas is a steady consumer and business need.
When yields drop, mortgage rates also go down and that means more people will buy real estate or refinance their mortgages. Affordability of real estate boosts activity in the market and lifts real estate stocks.
Warehouse specific real-estate companies are also strong performers this year thanks to the e-commerce boom, which is also lifting the real estate sector. Prologis is up more than 44% and Rexford Industrial is up more than 50% since the start of the year.