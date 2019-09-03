Rebel lawmakers launch bid to stop a no-deal Brexit — which could prompt a snap UK election

People walk near the Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London on April 18, 2017.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned members of his own party that if they did not vote with the government when the country's parliament returns on Tuesday from a summer break, they would undermine the U.K.'s position in talks with the EU, as his administration rushes to refashion a new Brexit deal before October 31.

Johnson has insisted there were "no circumstances" in which he would ask his European counterparts for a further delay to the already twice postponed Brexit deadline, and he has also hinted that legislators' opposition could force him to request a new national election.

The pound weakened significantly against both the dollar and the euro on Monday, after parliamentarians on either side of the country's Brexit divide talked up the possibility of a confrontation that could trigger further uncertainty. On Tuesday, sterling fell below $1.20, hitting its lowest level since a flash crash in October 2016.

Opposition lawmakers and some members of Johnson's Conservative Party have spent recent weeks in discussions on how best to prevent a disorderly Brexit, in which the U.K. would separate from the world's largest trading bloc without a detailed legal and commercial agreement.

With his statement from outside 10 Downing Street on Monday night, the British leader sought to strong-arm lawmakers who might seek to limit his room for maneuver with Brussels, after it became clear over the course of the past weekend that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his allies would seek to rapidly introduce legislation on Tuesday to block an economically damaging hard Brexit in late October.

This legislation, a draft of which was released Monday night on Twitter by an opposition lawmaker Hilary Benn, is designed to give parliament the final say over the government's behavior and could push Brexit's current deadline back till the end of January 2020. It forms part of an effort designed to counteract Johnson's earlier decision to suspend the legislature's activities for an exceptionally long period of time in the lead up to the October 31 exit date.

Johnson has sent representatives to restart discussions with the EU over the Irish backstop, an insurance policy to protect the border between the U.K. and Europe on the island of Ireland that proved the thorniest of issues in the agreement that was previously negotiated during Theresa May's premiership.