Uber and Lyft close at record lows as investors lose faith in ride-sharing companies

Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.

Uber closed down 5.7% to $30.70, falling below its previous low of $32.57 on Aug. 30. Earlier in the day, the shares hit an intraday all-time low of $30.67.

Lyft experienced a similarly steep drop, ending the day down 7.2% to $45.42, compared to its previous low of $48.15 on May 13. The stock dropped as low as $45.40 on Tuesday, touching a new intraday low.

Both companies have had a particularly rough ride on the public markets since their respective IPOs earlier this year, as investors continue to question whether Uber or Lyft can achieve profitability in the future. Uber and Lyft were trading on Tuesday more than 30% below their IPO prices of $45 and $72 a share, respectively.

Uber reported a net loss of $5.24 billion for its second quarter of 2019, blaming stock-based compensation costs. By comparison, Lyft lost $644.2 million in the second quarter, representing a significant jump from the $178.9 million it lost a year earlier.