U.S. News

Authorities recover the bodies of 33 people who died in the California dive-boat fire, 1 person still missing

Key Points
  • The Santa Barbara Sheriff Lt. Brian Olmstead confirmed on Wednesday that the bodies of 33 people who died in the California dive-boat fire have been recovered, but one is still missing. 
  • The dive-boat Conception engulfed in flames at about 3 a.m. on Monday as 30 passengers were sleeping below deck.
  • Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.
In this handout provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the 75-foot Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, burns after catching fire early September 2, 2019 anchored off Santa Cruz Island, California.
The bodies of 33 people who died in the California dive-boat fire have been recovered, the Santa Barbara Sheriff Lt. Brian Olmstead confirmed on Wednesday, but one is still missing.

The dive-boat Conception was engulfed in flames at about 3 a.m. on Monday as 30 passengers were sleeping below deck. There were 39 passengers and crew on board for a Labor Day weekend scuba-diving trip. Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the fire.

The Conception departed Santa Barbara's Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday and it was anchored in Platt's Harbor off Santa Cruz Island, about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles when the fire broke out.

The 75-foot dive-boat was on a three-day long excursion to the Channel Islands National Park in the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

The Conception was owned by Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics, founded in 1974. A memorial outside of Truth Aquatics in the Santa Barbara Harbor grew Monday night with mourners coming to pay their respects.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report. 