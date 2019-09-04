Cathay Pacific says Chairman John Slosar resigns

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that she will withdraw a contentious extradition bill that has sparked months of mass protests.
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.
Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday afternoon after reports that the extradition bill is set to be formally withdrawn.
Bahamians rescued victims of Hurricane Dorian with jet skis and a bulldozer as the U.S. Coast Guard, Britain's Royal Navy, and a handful of aid groups tried to get food and...
The National Rifle Association slammed retail giant Walmart after the company announced that it would end sales of handgun ammunition in its stores.
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.
The corporate "credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.
As August's worst-performing Dow stock, Cisco Systems isn't quite out of the woods yet, says technical analyst Craig Johnson.
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said the "possibility of a prison term" should be considered for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent interview.
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that its Chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd.
The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay's annual meeting on Nov 6, the carrier said in a statement.
Slosar's resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month, after the Chinese aviation regulator increased scrutiny on the airline and its staff members following anti-government protests in Hong Kong.