CCTV Script 03/09/19

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.Europe Politicsread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will reportedly announce the withdrawal of a contentious extradition bill that has sparked months of mass protests and dampened investor sentiment.China Politicsread more
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.Europe Politicsread more
Stocks in Hong Kong soared on Wednesday afternoon after reports that the extradition bill is set to be formally withdrawn.Asia Marketsread more
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.World Politicsread more
The corporate "credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
Elliptic on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
China's hottest start-ups right now are those making major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.Workread more
Uncertainties over how the U.K. would leave the European Union have sent the British pound down by around 5% this year.Europe Economyread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on September 3, 2019, Tuesday.
Hurricane Dorian was degraded to level 4, but economy loss caused by it didn't reduce. Currently, it's hard to confirm how much loss caused as that depends on its path, especially its final path when turns to north.
AccuWeather, America commercial weather forecast institution, predicts that the economy loss caused by Dorian is around $8b to $10b, loss in transportation and tourism, including holiday cancellation, flight cancellation, hotel reduced revenue, tankers' path change and related preparation for the storm, contribute the major part. Apart from that, flood and storm that may land on US southeast coast area is another source of economy loss. Potential damage to crops, such as orange vegetables, is also notable.
Insurance industry comes at the front facing natural disaster. Dorian may bring a $25b loss to the whole insurance industry which will face a solvency risk, according to UBS.
UBS also added that, in 2017, total bill of payment in insurance hit a record with $135b, because of natural disasters such as hurricane, earthquake and volcanic explosion, and this situation was eased in 2018, but this year it seems grown again, with a $70b now. In the past 2 decades, frequency of strong hurricane increased, mainly because coastline development, sea water heats up, sea levels rise, and air moisture increases etc., so economy loss is also growing. Additionally, hurricane stays for a longer time is also a reason for more economy loss, according to related research.
From 1949 to 2016, average move speed of hurricane globally slows down about 10%, and that brings more heavy rain and floods, fueling up the economy loss of hurricane. When the local governments in Florida and other states are combating hurricane, US parties are still fighting over the budget.
It was reported by Bloomberg and CNN that Trump plans to use part of money that was allocated to FEMA
to deal with the deportation of illegal immigrants from Mexico.
This part of money is confirmed as $0.155b.
Which is negligible, comparing to the final loss caused by hurricane, but the struggle and the use of budgets make people wonder if US admins can solve the hurricane loss and disaster problems properly?