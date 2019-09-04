The Chinese face-swapping app that went viral is taking the danger of 'deepfake' to the masses

People on their smartphones in Shanghai, China. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A face-swapping app that surged to the top of 's domestic download rankings has raised concerns about how fabricated but realistic-looking videos may be breaking into the mainstream. The "Zao" app, which is the phonetic sound of the Chinese character "to create," was developed by a unit that's majority-owned by online social networking platform . Users can pretend to be starring in blockbuster movies by uploading pictures to the app, which then create simulated video clips using machine learning. It's the latest example of "deepfake" — a term that refers to manipulated videos or other digital representation produced by sophisticated artificial intelligence that yield seemingly realistic, but fabricated images and sounds. The rapid development of deepfake technology has raised concerns about how it could be used to influence elections or for some other malicious activity.

'Uncharted territory'

Zao was first released on Aug. 30 and jumped quickly to the top of free mobile downloads on both Android and iPhone app stores in China. But users soon began to criticize Zao for its loose data privacy protections — including giving the company perpetual and transferable rights to uploaded data, according to Chinese media reports of Zao's original user agreement. As a result, the ubiquitous Chinese messaging app WeChat reportedly banned users from sharing videos created using the app. , WeChat's parent, did not respond to a CNBC request for comment. A screenshot of the iOS App Store in China In response, Zao changed its privacy policy on Sep. 3. In a statement Tuesday on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, the start-up said it will not store personal biometric information, which data has become key to personal security given its use for passwords. It's rare for a Chinese company to publicly address privacy issues so quickly, said Ziyang Fan, head of digital trade at the World Economic Forum. Zao also said the "face-swapping" effect is created by a technical overlay, which the company clarified meant the machine-generated images are approximations rather than integrations of actual facial data. The company added that once a user deletes an account, it will follow the "required rules and laws" in handling that user's information. However, it was not clear whether that meant data would be completely wiped out, or if the new terms also applied to previously uploaded data. Zao did not publicly respond to concerns raised by users below its statement on Weibo. Shares of Zao's parent, Momo, which is traded on the Nasdaq, fell 1.6% to $36.18 a share in Tuesday's session in New York. A representative for Momo was not available for comment, and Zao did not respond to a CNBC request for comment via Weibo. "Zao is (in) a completely uncharted territory," said Jennifer Zhu Scott, founding principal of Radian Partners, a private investment firm focusing on artificial intelligence. The company's future will not likely be easy due to rising distrust of technology, she added.

Danger of deepfakes