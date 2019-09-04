Former Obama White House counsel Gregory Craig found not guilty of lying to Justice Department in case that stemmed from Mueller probe

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
Slack is growing rapidly, but it faces increased competition from Microsoft and has been dealing with service issues.Technologyread more
Instead, spending will go to grocery store chains and home improvement centers like Lowe's and Home Depot as consumers stock up on necessities.Retailread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
U.K. lawmakers passed a bill in favor of preventing a no-deal Brexit by a 327-299 vote on Wednesday.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. tech companies on Wednesday met with various U.S. government agencies to discuss their preparation for the 2020 presidential election.Technologyread more
Amazon on Wednesday announced a new Fire TV Cube and more than 15 products from partners with Alexa and Fire TV built-in.Technologyread more
As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...Autosread more
Hormel's new brand will be called Happy Little Plants housed under its Cultivated Foods umbrella, while Kellogg's product line Incogmeato and will be produced by its...Retailread more
Hurricane Dorian beat a steady path north on Wednesday, as residents of coastal South Carolina braced for the region's worst flooding in 30 years, authorities and forecasters...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Gregory Craig, the former Obama White House counsel, was found not guilty on Wednesday of lying to the Department of Justice in a case that stemmed from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Craig was charged with misleading federal investigators examining his obligation to register as a foreign agent in connection with a 2012 report he produced for the government of Ukraine. He had faced a maximum of five years in prison.
Craig is one of the most high-profile figures, and the only major Democratic one, to face charges as a result of Mueller's investigation. He was indicted on two charges in April, one of which was dropped last month by the federal judge overseeing the case in Washington.
The not guilty verdict is a major victory for the 74-year-old veteran Washington attorney who served as a partner at the corporate law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
The charges were brought by the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act unit.
The FARA unit alleged that Craig misled investigators about his work on a report commissioned by then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich concerning the imprisonment of his political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.
Attorneys for Craig and the Justice Department did not immediately return requests for comment.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.