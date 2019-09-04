Former Obama White House counsel Gregory Craig found not guilty of lying to Justice Department in case that stemmed from Mueller probe

Gregory Craig, the former Obama White House counsel, was found not guilty on Wednesday of lying to the Department of Justice in a case that stemmed from former special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Craig was charged with misleading federal investigators examining his obligation to register as a foreign agent in connection with a 2012 report he produced for the government of Ukraine. He had faced a maximum of five years in prison.

Craig is one of the most high-profile figures, and the only major Democratic one, to face charges as a result of Mueller's investigation. He was indicted on two charges in April, one of which was dropped last month by the federal judge overseeing the case in Washington.

The not guilty verdict is a major victory for the 74-year-old veteran Washington attorney who served as a partner at the corporate law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

The charges were brought by the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act unit.

The FARA unit alleged that Craig misled investigators about his work on a report commissioned by then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich concerning the imprisonment of his political rival Yulia Tymoshenko.

Attorneys for Craig and the Justice Department did not immediately return requests for comment.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.