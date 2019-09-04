Protests and trade war push Hong Kong August business activity to lowest in 10 years

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.Politicsread more
Lebanon and its government are not to blame for Hezbollah and its recent attacks on Israeli territory, Lebanon's prime minister said Tuesday.World Politicsread more
The "corporate credit system" that China is launching will require businesses — foreign and local alike — to share more data than ever before.China Economyread more
Elliptic on Wednesday said it raised $23 million in a funding round led by Japan's SBI Holdings to fuel an aggressive expansion into Asia.Technologyread more
U.K. lawmakers have taken another step toward wresting control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government.Europe Politicsread more
China's hottest start-ups right now are those making major breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, according to LinkedIn.Workread more
Kroger on Tuesday followed Walmart in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in any of its stores, in states where "open carry" is allowed, unless they are authorized law...Retailread more
Resistance to price hikes creates a "stressful situation" for businesses that cannot afford to absorb the cost of tariffs on Chinese imports, Casabella's Bruce Kaminstein...Retailread more
Last week Tesla scored a 10% purchase tax exemption in China, but customers there aren't sure if it applies to them.Technologyread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has averaged a loss of 0.75% in September over the past 30 years, CNBC analysis using Kensho shows.Marketsread more
Shares of Uber and Lyft fell to fresh lows on Tuesday, posting their lowest close ever, as the ride-hailing companies face growing skepticism from investors.Technologyread more
Hong Kong's private sector activity declined at the fastest pace in more than a decade in August, a business survey showed on Wednesday, as an escalating trade war and local political unrest hit all aspects of demand.
The IHS Markit Hong Kong Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) sank to 40.8 in August from 43.8 in July, signalling the steepest deterioration in the private sector since February 2009.
"The latest PMI data reveal a Hong Kong economy flirting with recession in the third quarter as business activity is increasingly aggravated by protest-related paralysis," said Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit.
Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since mid-June in protests calling for greater democracy in the former British territory. The demonstrations pose a direct challenge to Beijing, which has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting unrest.
Both the trade headwinds and political crisis have fanned business pessimism, with confidence slumping to its lowest on record, the survey showed.
New orders continued declining and at the sharpest pace since February 2009, dragged by a record decline in new business from mainland China.
Hong Kong is on the verge of its first recession in a decade as the economy shrank 0.4% in April-June from the previous quarter, data showed, as increasingly violent protests turned away tourists and hit retail sales in one of the world's most popular shopping destinations.