JetBlue slides after lowering guidance on Dorian impact, demand concerns

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kroger, Tapestry,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

Trump was so angry he wanted to double China tariffs before...

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.

Boris Johnson pushes Britain to brink of an election: Here's what...

Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, a day after the Dow lost 285 points and broke a three-session winning streak.

Labour MP says party will not agree to an election before the...

British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.

The worst-performing Dow stock could rally back to record highs,...

Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...

Wall Street has no idea where stocks will end 2019

Stock forecasters are having a tougher time predicting where the S&P 500 will end up by year's end when compared to this time last year.

Weekly mortgage refinances fall further, despite lower interest...

Interest rates resumed their retreat last week, but that did not boost mortgage demand. Mortgage application volume decreased 3.1% for the week.

Pete Buttigieg unveils $1.1 trillion climate change plan

Mayor Pete Buttigieg unveiled his $1.1 trillion climate change plan Wednesday morning, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and creating over 3 million clean...

These are the 25 hottest US start-ups to work for, according to...

LinkedIn's annual list reflects which emerging industries people want to work in most.

Airlines

JetBlue slides after lowering guidance on Dorian impact, demand concerns

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • JetBlue expects its revenue per available seat mile to grow between -2% and 0% for the third quarter.
  • The company said it is experiencing lower-than-expected demand across its system, especially in trips to Puerto Rico.
A JetBlue Airways Corp. Airbus A321 plane taxis outside of Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of JetBlue were down more than 3% in premarket trading after the airline lowered its revenue forecast, citing weak demand for its flights to Puerto Rico and the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The company said in a securities filing Wednesday that it expects growth of its revenue per available seat mile, a key measure in the airline industry, to be between -2% and 0% for the third quarter. JetBlue's previous guidance was for growth between 0.5% and 3.5%.

The airline attributed 1.25 percentage points of this change to softer-than-expected demand to Puerto Rico, and 0.75 percentage points to the impact from Hurricane Dorian.

The company also said it is experiencing weaker demand across its system. It reported just over $2 billion in total revenue for the third quarter last year.

Hurricane Dorian has forced airports to close and hundreds of flights to be canceled as it moves toward the United States. The storm has killed at least seven people.

The airline also warned in July that delayed shipments of new planes from Airbus would hamper growth this year. 

Shares of the New York-based airline, which has a market cap of about $5 billion, are up nearly 7% so far this year.

