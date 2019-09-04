Mallinckrodt stock tanks after report it may consider bankruptcy amid wave of opioid lawsuits

Stocks of drug maker Mallinckrodt Plc slumped more than 40% Wednesday after the market close, following a report by Bloomberg that the company was considering filing for bankruptcy as it faces a wave of opioid lawsuits.

The company is already facing $5 billion in debt, according to the Bloomberg, and may file for bankruptcy if they are unable to meet their legal liabilities.

The report states that the company has hired law firm Latham & Watkins LLP and consulting firm AlixPartners LLP to advise on any potential moves.

Mallinckrodt has agreed to pay over $15 million to resolve claims that Questcor paid illegal kickbacks to doctors — in the form of lavish dinners and entertainment — to induce prescriptions of the company's drug from 2009 to 2013, according to a recent release from the Department of Justice.

The government alleges that from 2009 to 2013, 12 Questcor sales reps marketing the company's drug, H.P. Acthar Gel (Acthar), provided illegal remuneration to health care providers in the form of expensive meals and entertainment, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

The federal Anti-Kickback Statute is a healthcare fraud and abuse statute that "prohibits the exchange of remuneration —which the statute defines broadly as anything of value — for referrals for services that are payable by a federal program, which, in the context of healthcare providers, is Medicare."

This prohibition extends to practices as "wining and dining doctors to induce them to write Medicare prescriptions of a company's products."

"The Department of Justice will hold companies accountable for the payment of illegal kickbacks in any form," said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice's Civil Division. "Improper inducements have no place in our federal healthcare system, which depends on physicians making decisions based on the healthcare needs of their patients and not on or influenced by personal financial considerations."

