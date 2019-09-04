Microsoft buys start-up Movere to help businesses move work to the cloud

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
Slack is growing rapidly, but it faces increased competition from Microsoft and has been dealing with service issues.Technologyread more
Instead, spending will go to grocery store chains and home improvement centers like Lowe's and Home Depot as consumers stock up on necessities.Retailread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
U.K. lawmakers passed a bill in favor of preventing a no-deal Brexit by a 327-299 vote on Wednesday.Europe Politicsread more
U.S. tech companies on Wednesday met with various U.S. government agencies to discuss their preparation for the 2020 presidential election.Technologyread more
Amazon on Wednesday announced a new Fire TV Cube and more than 15 products from partners with Alexa and Fire TV built-in.Technologyread more
As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...Autosread more
Hormel's new brand will be called Happy Little Plants housed under its Cultivated Foods umbrella, while Kellogg's product line Incogmeato and will be produced by its...Retailread more
Hurricane Dorian beat a steady path north on Wednesday, as residents of coastal South Carolina braced for the region's worst flooding in 30 years, authorities and forecasters...Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Microsoft's effort to get more businesses onto its Azure public cloud is poised to get an assist from the acquisition of a start-up called Movere.
Movere's technology helps IT administrators better understand how data center tools are used and then figure out the best options as they move into the public cloud. Microsoft said in a blog post on Wednesday that it bought Movere to make "migration an easier process for our customers."
Terms weren't disclosed, but the deal highlights the importance of bolstering Azure, which trails Amazon Web Services in the cloud infrastructure market. Both companies are luring an increasing number of large businesses and government agencies, which are offloading large workloads and data storage to the cloud so they can do more with their data and access it quickly from anywhere.
"We believe that successful cloud migrations enable business transformation, and this acquisition underscores our investments to make that happen," Jeremy Winter, partner director for Azure management at Microsoft, wrote in the post. Movere's technology helps companies move to Amazon as well as to Azure.
While AWS is larger than Azure, Microsoft's business is growing faster. The company said Azure revenue grew 64% in the latest quarter, while sales at AWS rose 37%. Google, a smaller competitor in the public cloud market, bought start-up Alooma earlier this year to help with smoothing cloud migrations.
Movere's customers include 21st Century Fox, AT&T, IBM and McDonald's, according to the company's website. Movere was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellevue, Washington, near Microsoft's Redmond headquarters.
WATCH: Discussing the 'human impact' of digital transformation