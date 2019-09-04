Rep. Bill Flores will retire, becoming the fifth Texas House Republican to do so

Rep. Bill Flores, R-Texas, will not run for reelection next year, joining a growing wave of House GOP retirements and departures from his home state, in particular.

In a statement Wednesday, the fifth-term congressman said he made a commitment that he "would run for six or fewer terms." Flores plans to spend more time with his family and go back into the private sector — he worked at an oil and gas exploration company before running for Congress.

His departure adds to an exodus from the Republican caucus ahead of the 2020 election. Flores becomes the 13th House GOP lawmaker to either announce their retirement or plans to run for another office. In Texas alone, five Republicans have decided not to seek another term. (Only three House Democrats have announced plans to retire or run for a different office).

The departures in part reflect Republicans' desire not to serve in the House minority after controlling the chamber for eight years. Some of the districts GOP members will leave have also become more competitive in recent years as suburban areas in Texas and around the country tilt more Democratic.

Here are the Republicans currently retiring from Congress, along with the recent electoral results in their districts. The bars and percentages on the right represent margins of victory in previous election years.

Democrats may have a hard time winning Flores' 17th District in Texas. He won the red-leaning seat, which includes the city of Waco, by 16 percentage points in 2018 even in a strong midterm for Democrats.

Still, Democrats think they have a good chance to flip several open districts, particularly in Flores' home state. Departing GOP Reps. Will Hurd, Kenny Marchant and Pete Olson all won their Texas seats by fewer than 5 percentage points last year.

Democrats currently hold a 235-197 edge in the House (along with one independent and two vacancies). Republicans aim to cut into the advantage or win back control of the chamber, though the loss of so many incumbents could make the task more difficult.

As lawmakers return from their August recess next week, more departures could soon follow.

