Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Slack, Cloudera and Palo Alto Networks

In a world of disappearing income, these stable stocks pay a high...

These stocks give investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.

Investing

Slack plunges after posting first earnings report since going...

Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.

Technology

YouTube fine shows the US government is not serious about a Big...

The $170 million YouTube settlement marks a fraction of the revenue its parent company made in the last quarter.

Technology

Capitalism is in a moment of crisis – and business leaders know...

The financial crisis and the Great Recession bared and exacerbated the consequences that came from embracing market forces in ways that 10 years of recovery have not erased,...

Politics

Judge keeps Anthony Levandowski's bail at $2 million as criminal...

Levandowski's case has been reassigned to Judge William Alsup, who presided over Uber vs. Waymo. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Technology

Hurricane Dorian to cost retailers $1.5 billion and threaten back...

Instead, spending will go to grocery store chains and home improvement centers like Lowe's and Home Depot as consumers stock up on necessities.

Retail

Greenspan: Negative rates will spread to the US

There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.

Economy

How to make sure your Twitter doesn't get hacked like Jack...

You can protect your Twitter account from hackers, who have breached even CEO Jack Dorsey's account, by turning on two-factor authentication. Here's how to do that.

Technology

Apple is borrowing in the bond market for the first time since US...

It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.

Technology

UK lawmakers pass bill to stop no-deal Brexit

U.K. lawmakers passed a bill in favor of preventing a no-deal Brexit by a 327-299 vote on Wednesday.

Europe Politics

The FBI is visiting Facebook to talk about 2020 election security

U.S. tech companies on Wednesday met with various U.S. government agencies to discuss their preparation for the 2020 presidential election.

Technology

US judge approves CVS purchase of insurer Aetna

A federal judge reviewing a Justice Department decision to allow U.S. pharmacy chain and benefits manager CVS Health Corp to merge with health insurer Aetna said on Wednesday...

Retail
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Slack, Cloudera and Palo Alto Networks

Elizabeth Myong@elizabeth_myong
The Slack Technologies logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York, June 20, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Slack plunged 15% in extended trading after the company released its first earnings report since going public, briefly falling below its reference price from its direct listing. The maker of the popular workplace chat app reported a second quarter adjusted loss per share of 14 cents on revenue of $145 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 18 cents on revenue of $141 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. For the fiscal third quarter, Slack gave strong revenue guidance, but forecast a slightly larger-than-expected loss per share than analysts had projected.

Cloudera leaped 7% after reporting better-than-expected second quarter earnings. The enterprise-software company reported an adjusted second quarter loss per share of 2 cents on revenue of $197 million. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 10 cents on revenue of $182 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Marty Cole, chairman of the board and interim chief executive officer of Cloudera, cited the company's improving pipeline generation and internal metrics.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks briefly fell 5% after it forecast that its 2020 fiscal adjusted profit would be below estimates. The security platform expected full-year adjusted earnings per share between $5.00 and $5.10. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $6.25, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

The stock has since reversed to trade about 6% above its closing price.The cybersecurity company announced better-than-expected fourth quarter revenue and profit. Palo Alto Networks also announced the acquisition of Zingbox, an Internet of Things security platform.

Mallinckrodt shares plummeted more than 40% after a Bloomberg report that the company may seek bankruptcy protection as it weighs the potential costs stemming from thousands of opioid lawsuits. Bloomberg reported the pharmaceutical company has hired advisors to help it navigate the liabilities. The company would seek bankruptcy protection if those costs were determined to be unmanageable, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation. Prior to the report, the company had a market valuation of around $217 million.