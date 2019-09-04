Tesla Model S crash result of user error and Autopilot design, says NTSB

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...Autosread more
The product line is named Incogmeato and will be produced by Kellogg's Morningstar Farms. The plant-based burger patties will be made with non-GMO soy designed to look and...Retailread more
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the roughly $1.8 billion will be used for expanding access to opioid treatments and gathering case data across states.Politicsread more
The federal transportation safety authority found that driver error and Tesla Autopilot design led to a crash involving a Tesla Model S and a parked firetruck in early 2018.Technologyread more
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Anheuser-Busch that prevents the beer giant from claiming its products have "no corn syrup," delivering a win for rival...Food & Beverageread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Marketsread more
Chloe Moretz's Twitter account was apparently hacked with now-deleted tweets that referenced Jack Dorsey's supposed Social Security number.Technologyread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
The National Transportation Safety Board says that driver error and the design of Tesla's Autopilot system were both to blame in a crash that saw a Tesla Model S collide with a parked fire truck in Culver City, California, last year.
In a highway accident brief updated on Wednesday, the NTSB wrote:
"The probable cause of the Culver City, California, rear-end crash was the Tesla driver's lack of response to the stationary fire truck in his travel lane, due to inattention and over reliance on the vehicle's advanced driver assistance system; the Tesla's Autopilot design, which permitted the driver to disengage from the driving task; and the driver's use of the system in ways inconsistent with guidance and warnings from the manufacturer."
The latest investigation marks the second time that the NTSB said limitations of Tesla's Autopilot system shouldered at least some of the blame for a serious crash. The system is a big selling point for Tesla's cars, and for investors in the company. In fundraising pitches to investors earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said self-driving systems would help turn Tesla into a business with a half-a-trillion dollar market cap. A regulatory crackdown could hamper Tesla's speed to market with "robotaxi ready" vehicles.
Mike Ramsey, senior automotive research director at Gartner said, "When an investigative authority concludes the design of something you made has contributed to a serious accident, that is bad news for an automaker."
He noted, "Tesla has not always been super clear about Autopilot. They say in the fine print this was designed as a Level 2 system, and you're supposed to keep your hands on the wheel. But then they will also talk about and demonstrate this system as if it's a driverless car. This creates an environment where drivers wink and say we know it's not supposed to be used this way, but we'll just drive with our hands off the wheel."
Ramsey said that one ramification of the NTSB report is that Tesla could face a recall if other vehicle safety authorities, including NHTSA in the US, and others around the world, agree with the agency's conclusions, and decide that flawed Autopilot design can cause serious accidents.
A Tesla spokesperson said:
"Tesla owners have driven billions of miles with Autopilot engaged, and data from our quarterly Vehicle Safety Report indicates that drivers using Autopilot remain safer than those operating without assistance. While our driver-monitoring system for Autopilot repeatedly reminds drivers of their responsibility to remain attentive and prohibits the use of Autopilot when warnings are ignored, we've also introduced numerous updates to make our safeguards smarter, safer and more effective across every hardware platform we've deployed.
Since this incident occurred, we have made updates to our system including adjusting the time intervals between hands-on warnings and the conditions under which they're activated. "
In the Culver City crash, the 2014 Model S that hit the firetruck was operating with Autopilot capabilities that included traffic aware cruise control, autosteer, automatic emergency braking, warnings for forward collisions, lane departure, and side collisions, and automatic high beam headlights. (That was Tesla's state of the art at the beginning of 2018.)
Newer version of Tesla Autopilot have additional capabilities, and Tesla remains distinct in its ability to update its cars' computer systems "over the air," without requiring customers to take them to a service technician.
The NTSB is looking into two other crashes that involved the use of Tesla Autopilot, including whether or not advanced driver assistance systems contributed in any way to a fatal Model 3 crash in March 2019 in DelRay Beach, Florida.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.