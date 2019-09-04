Tesla Model S crash result of user error and Autopilot design, says NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board says that driver error and the design of Tesla's Autopilot system were both to blame in a crash that saw a Tesla Model S collide with a parked fire truck in Culver City, California, last year.

In a highway accident brief updated on Wednesday, the NTSB wrote:

"The probable cause of the Culver City, California, rear-end crash was the Tesla driver's lack of response to the stationary fire truck in his travel lane, due to inattention and over reliance on the vehicle's advanced driver assistance system; the Tesla's Autopilot design, which permitted the driver to disengage from the driving task; and the driver's use of the system in ways inconsistent with guidance and warnings from the manufacturer."

The latest investigation marks the second time that the NTSB said limitations of Tesla's Autopilot system shouldered at least some of the blame for a serious crash. The system is a big selling point for Tesla's cars, and for investors in the company. In fundraising pitches to investors earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said self-driving systems would help turn Tesla into a business with a half-a-trillion dollar market cap. A regulatory crackdown could hamper Tesla's speed to market with "robotaxi ready" vehicles.

Mike Ramsey, senior automotive research director at Gartner said, "When an investigative authority concludes the design of something you made has contributed to a serious accident, that is bad news for an automaker."

He noted, "Tesla has not always been super clear about Autopilot. They say in the fine print this was designed as a Level 2 system, and you're supposed to keep your hands on the wheel. But then they will also talk about and demonstrate this system as if it's a driverless car. This creates an environment where drivers wink and say we know it's not supposed to be used this way, but we'll just drive with our hands off the wheel."

Ramsey said that one ramification of the NTSB report is that Tesla could face a recall if other vehicle safety authorities, including NHTSA in the US, and others around the world, agree with the agency's conclusions, and decide that flawed Autopilot design can cause serious accidents.

A Tesla spokesperson said: