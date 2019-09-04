Gut health start-up uBiome files for bankruptcy five months after FBI raid

Skip Navigation
In a world of disappearing income, these stable stocks pay a high...

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.

Investingread more

Greenspan: Negative rates will spread to the US

There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.

Economyread more

Apple is borrowing in the bond market for the first time since US...

It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.

Technologyread more

Former United Auto Workers union official pleads guilty to taking...

As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...

Autosread more

Kellogg to produce its own plant-based burger and imitation...

The product line is named Incogmeato and will be produced by Kellogg's Morningstar Farms. The plant-based burger patties will be made with non-GMO soy designed to look and...

Retailread more

Watch: Trump speaks on opioid epidemic, announces grants to...

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the roughly $1.8 billion will be used for expanding access to opioid treatments and gathering case data across states.

Politicsread more

Tesla Model S crash result of user error and Autopilot design,...

The federal transportation safety authority found that driver error and Tesla Autopilot design led to a crash involving a Tesla Model S and a parked firetruck in early 2018.

Technologyread more

Anheuser-Busch barred from using 'no corn syrup' labels

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Anheuser-Busch that prevents the beer giant from claiming its products have "no corn syrup," delivering a win for rival...

Food & Beverageread more

Stocks making biggest moves: Box, Tyson Foods, Michaels, Navistar

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Marketsread more

Twitter hackers appear to take over another high-profile account

Chloe Moretz's Twitter account was apparently hacked with now-deleted tweets that referenced Jack Dorsey's supposed Social Security number.

Technologyread more

'Hundreds of other people could be implicated' in Jeffrey Epstein...

The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.

Politicsread more

Gut health start-up uBiome files for bankruptcy five months after...

UBiome said a statement that it will continue to sell some tests to consumers as it seeks a buyer.

Technologyread more
Tech

Gut health start-up uBiome files for bankruptcy five months after FBI raid

Christina Farr@chrissyfarr
Key Points
  • UBiome said in May, days after it was raided by the FBI, that it would suspend clinical operations.
  • Sources told CNBC at the time that the company had been billing customers multiple times without consent and pressuring its doctors to approve tests with minimal oversight.
  • The company is now heading for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it seeks a buyer.
uBiome co-founder and co-CEO Jessica Richman, who was placed on administrative leave in May 2019 pending an board investigation into the start-ups billing practices.
Reuters | Mike Blake

UBiome, the health-tech start-up that suspended clinical operations earlier this year after its office was raided by the FBI, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, which sold health tests that could supposedly tell consumers about their gut health, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware and said in a press release on Wednesday that it plans to "facilitate an orderly and efficient sale of its ongoing business, products in development, technology, and lab capabilities." It obtained debt financing from 8VC and Silicon Valley Bank to continue operating and paying employees and customers while it seeks a buyer.

UBiome was raided in May by the FBI as part of an ongoing probe into its billing practices. Sources told CNBC around that time that the company was billing consumers multiple times without their consent, and insurance plans were beginning to reject the claims.

Co-founders Jessica Richman and Zachary Apte were put on administrative leave while the board investigated the matter.

Acting CEO Curtis Solsvig said in Wednesday's statement that "uBiome's business will be better positioned for success under new ownership."

The company, which raised more than $100 million in venture financing from investors including 8VC and Y Combinator, said it would continue to sell one of its tests and maintain some staffing to support the product.

