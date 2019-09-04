Gut health start-up uBiome files for bankruptcy five months after FBI raid

These stocks gives investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
There is currently more than $16 trillion in negative-yielding debt around the world as central banks try to ease monetary conditions.Economyread more
It's the first time Apple has borrowed through the bond market since U.S. tax reform took affect in early 2018.Technologyread more
As leaders with the United Auto Workers union negotiate a new contract this week with General Motors executives, a former union negotiator admitted in court to receiving at...Autosread more
The product line is named Incogmeato and will be produced by Kellogg's Morningstar Farms. The plant-based burger patties will be made with non-GMO soy designed to look and...Retailread more
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the roughly $1.8 billion will be used for expanding access to opioid treatments and gathering case data across states.Politicsread more
The federal transportation safety authority found that driver error and Tesla Autopilot design led to a crash involving a Tesla Model S and a parked firetruck in early 2018.Technologyread more
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against Anheuser-Busch that prevents the beer giant from claiming its products have "no corn syrup," delivering a win for rival...Food & Beverageread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Marketsread more
Chloe Moretz's Twitter account was apparently hacked with now-deleted tweets that referenced Jack Dorsey's supposed Social Security number.Technologyread more
The revelation by Maxwell's attorney came at hearing over how to handle the documents.Politicsread more
UBiome, the health-tech start-up that suspended clinical operations earlier this year after its office was raided by the FBI, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company, which sold health tests that could supposedly tell consumers about their gut health, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware and said in a press release on Wednesday that it plans to "facilitate an orderly and efficient sale of its ongoing business, products in development, technology, and lab capabilities." It obtained debt financing from 8VC and Silicon Valley Bank to continue operating and paying employees and customers while it seeks a buyer.
UBiome was raided in May by the FBI as part of an ongoing probe into its billing practices. Sources told CNBC around that time that the company was billing consumers multiple times without their consent, and insurance plans were beginning to reject the claims.
Co-founders Jessica Richman and Zachary Apte were put on administrative leave while the board investigated the matter.
Acting CEO Curtis Solsvig said in Wednesday's statement that "uBiome's business will be better positioned for success under new ownership."
The company, which raised more than $100 million in venture financing from investors including 8VC and Y Combinator, said it would continue to sell one of its tests and maintain some staffing to support the product.
WATCH: Health care could challenge tech for market leadership