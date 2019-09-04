US trade deficit narrows less than expected to $54 billion

Market sentiment was lifted after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she will withdraw an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.US Marketsread more
Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."Restaurantsread more
New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech Wednesday that sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issuesThe Fedread more
The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.Technologyread more
A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.China Politicsread more
Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...Trading Nationread more
Roku announced a $180 Smart Soundbar on Wednesday that can improve the audio of your TV while also offering full Roku player support so you don't need a separate Roku box.Technologyread more
Michael Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, is seeing a similar bubble in passive investing, according to Bloomberg News.Marketsread more
The scope of the damage was still unfolding as aerial video of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed wide swaths of destruction.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
The company unveiled its first fully electric car, the Taycan, at simultaneous events in Germany, China and Niagara Falls, Canada on Wednesday.Autosread more
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new budget iPhone in 2020, which it hasn't done since the iPhone SE. It still discounts its older phones, however.Technologyread more
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed less than expected in July as the trade war between the United States and China drags on.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Wednesday the U.S. international trade deficit came in at $54 billion for July. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the deficit to narrow to $53.48 billion.
China's deficit with the U.S. decreased by $500 million in July to $29.6 billion, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.
The data comes as the U.S.-China trade war has escalated recently. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said it will be much "tougher" for China to strike a trade deal if he is reelected in 2020.
New tariffs on both U.S. and Chinese goods took effect over the weekend, dampening investor sentiment across the globe and sending U.S. stocks lower on Tuesday.
Trump has made lowering the U.S. trade deficit a priority. However, the shortfall has actually increased by 8.2% to $28.2 billion from the same period in 2018, according to the BEA.