US trade deficit narrows less than expected to $54 billion

Dow jumps more than 200 points as Hong Kong tensions ease

Market sentiment was lifted after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she will withdraw an extradition bill that sparked mass protests.

Starbucks shares fall after weaker-than-expected 2020 forecast

Starbucks expects fiscal 2020 earnings per share to be below its "ongoing growth model of 10%."

NY Fed President John Williams says low inflation is 'the problem...

New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech Wednesday that sluggish inflation is one of the central bank's most pressing issues

YouTube will pay $170 million to settle claims it violated child...

The FTC's probe found that the company violated privacy policies aimed at protecting children.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

The worst-performing Dow stock could rally back to record highs,...

Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...

Roku just announced a $180 soundbar that also lets you stream...

Roku announced a $180 Smart Soundbar on Wednesday that can improve the audio of your TV while also offering full Roku player support so you don't need a separate Roku box.

The Big Short's Michael Burry says he has found the next market...

Michael Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, is seeing a similar bubble in passive investing, according to Bloomberg News.

Bahamas officials search for Hurricane Dorian survivors as storm...

The scope of the damage was still unfolding as aerial video of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas showed wide swaths of destruction.

Porsche debuts Tesla's newest competition with the all-electric...

The company unveiled its first fully electric car, the Taycan, at simultaneous events in Germany, China and Niagara Falls, Canada on Wednesday.

Apple may launch a new low-cost iPhone next year

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new budget iPhone in 2020, which it hasn't done since the iPhone SE. It still discounts its older phones, however.

JetBlue slides after lowering guidance on Dorian impact, demand...

JetBlue says a key revenue metric might contract in the third quarter, partially due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

Economy

US trade deficit narrows less than expected to $54 billion

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Wednesday the U.S. international trade deficit came in at $54 billion for July. 
  • China's deficit with the U.S. decreased by $500 million in July to $29.6 billion, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.
  • The data comes as the U.S.-China trade war has escalated recently.
Shipping containers from China and other nations are unloaded at the Long Beach Port in Los Angeles, on February 16, 2019.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed less than expected in July as the trade war between the United States and China drags on.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said Wednesday the U.S. international trade deficit came in at $54 billion for July.  Economists polled by Dow Jones expected the deficit to narrow to $53.48 billion.

China's deficit with the U.S. decreased by $500 million in July to $29.6 billion, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said.

The data comes as the U.S.-China trade war has escalated recently. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said it will be much "tougher" for China to strike a trade deal if he is reelected in 2020.

New tariffs on both U.S. and Chinese goods took effect over the weekend, dampening investor sentiment across the globe and sending U.S. stocks lower on Tuesday.

Trump has made lowering the U.S. trade deficit a priority. However, the shortfall has actually increased by 8.2% to $28.2 billion from the same period in 2018, according to the BEA.

