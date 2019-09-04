Here's what could take a big bite out of your retirement nest egg — and how you can control it

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kroger, Tapestry,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill has been fully...

A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

China Politicsread more

Trump was so angry he wanted to double China tariffs before...

The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.

Politicsread more

Boris Johnson pushes Britain to brink of an election: Here's what...

Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.

Europe Politicsread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, a day after the Dow lost 285 points and broke a three-session winning streak.

Marketsread more

Labour MP says party will not agree to an election before the...

British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.

Europe Politicsread more

Wall Street has no idea where stocks will end 2019

Stock forecasters are having a tougher time predicting where the S&P 500 will end up by year's end when compared to this time last year.

Marketsread more

The worst-performing Dow stock could rally back to record highs,...

Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...

Trading Nationread more

Weekly mortgage refinances fall further, despite lower interest...

Interest rates resumed their retreat last week, but that did not boost mortgage demand. Mortgage application volume decreased 3.1% for the week.

Real Estateread more

Pete Buttigieg unveils $1.1 trillion climate change plan

Mayor Pete Buttigieg unveiled his $1.1 trillion climate change plan Wednesday morning, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and creating over 3 million clean...

2020 Electionsread more

These are the 25 hottest US start-ups to work for, according to...

LinkedIn's annual list reflects which emerging industries people want to work in most.

Workread more

What to watch: Dow to soar, Hong Kong bows to protesters, and NRA...

The Dow, a day after losing 285 points, was set to advance about 200 points at the Wednesday open on Wall Street.

Morning Briefread more
Personal Finance

Here's what could take a big bite out of your retirement nest egg — and how you can control it

Lorie Konish@LorieKonish
Key Points
  • You probably anticipate living on a fixed income in retirement. But you may not expect how much your spending will fluctuate.
  • Many individuals tend to shell out more money at the outset of retirement due to lifestyle adjustments or travel.
  • That outlay can make a dent in the savings you've accumulated. But there are ways to minimize the bite that takes out of your nest egg.
Thanasis Zovoilis | Moment | Getty Images

Your income may be fixed in retirement, yet how much you spend could fluctuate dramatically.

The amount of money that goes out each month could have a big impact on how well you live, according to research from J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The firm analyzed more than 5 million Chase accounts and found that people tend to spend more at the beginning of retirement.

More from Personal Finance:
Retiring early? These 10 US cities could be your best bet
Here's how more Americans can save for retirement
Traveling while on Medicare? How to make sure you're covered

"We see an increase in spending as people prepare for or transition into retirement," said Katherine Roy, chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan. "That surge or volatility is much greater than we had thought."

And those behaviors could upend traditional measures for how much you need to have saved, according to J.P. Morgan's research.

Why you spend more when you first retire

Once you reach retirement, you probably expect to seamlessly transition to a steady spending plan.

Yet J.P. Morgan's research finds that's often exactly the opposite of what happens — in the beginning of retirement, at least.

That is because many retirees use that time to adjust to their new lifestyle. And that means plenty of spending — on travel, home renovations and other changes.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Wealth

Weekly advice on managing your money
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

"It's really getting used to this new transition and new life stage. It's going to cause spending on categories you might not anticipate," Roy said.

Consequently, your withdrawal strategies should anticipate that you may spend more early on.

Why your calculations may be flawed

Chances are, as you age you will not spend as much money.

But as you project certain constants — such as your weekly grocery bill — you may not have the most accurate calculations.

You likely will not buy the same items as your needs change. What's more, inflation will play a big part in how much you have to spend.

We see an increase in spending as people prepare for or transition into retirement. That surge or volatility is much greater than we had thought.
Katherine Roy
chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan

That makes it more likely that your estimates could be off.

As a result, you could wrongly gauge the effects of inflation on your future spending needs.

That could lead you to make the wrong retirement decisions when it comes to whether to keep working, put off spending or invest too aggressively in equities.

VIDEO2:4302:43
How much you should save a month to retire with $2 million
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

A better solution, according to J.P. Morgan, would be to consider your changing needs and inflation on a category-by-category basis, such as for food, housing, transportation and travel.

You should be careful how much equity risk you take on early in retirement so that you do not deplete your savings. Also be aware of the tax consequences of the withdrawals you do make.

Keep in mind, too, that your spending will continue to fluctuate from year to year throughout your retirement as your medical bills increase or unexpected expenses crop up.