Here's what could take a big bite out of your retirement nest egg — and how you can control it

Your income may be fixed in retirement, yet how much you spend could fluctuate dramatically.

The amount of money that goes out each month could have a big impact on how well you live, according to research from J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The firm analyzed more than 5 million Chase accounts and found that people tend to spend more at the beginning of retirement.

"We see an increase in spending as people prepare for or transition into retirement," said Katherine Roy, chief retirement strategist at J.P. Morgan. "That surge or volatility is much greater than we had thought."

And those behaviors could upend traditional measures for how much you need to have saved, according to J.P. Morgan's research.