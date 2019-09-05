Amazon is testing a 'New' badge to highlight newly released products

Amazon has a new way of highlighting newly released products: a "New" badge.

The badge is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy. Other badges include "Top Brand," which Amazon has been testing recently for certain products launched by more established brands. It's also been labeling some products "best sellers" and "Amazon's Choice," based on a number of factors, including customer reviews and pricing.

If successful, the new badge could help Amazon improve the shopping experience on its site. Amazon is known for its vast selection of products and convenient ordering process, but is often called out for its poor navigation tools that make it difficult for shoppers to discover things they didn't know they wanted to buy.

The badge could also draw attention to how Amazon determines which products get certain designations on the site. Given the wide range of products sold on Amazon, any badge that distinguishes a product could serve as a significant advantage to the sellers and brands on its marketplace.

It's unclear what criteria are used for the "New" badge, according to multiple sellers who spoke to CNBC. But a search by CNBC showed that the program is being tested sporadically -- sometimes the same product may or may not have the label, depending on the browser being used.