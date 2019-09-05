Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more

Lyft CEO Logan Green (R) and President John Zimmer (2nd R) speak before the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Deutsche Bank said Lyft stock may be bottoming after hitting a record low and pointing to what it calls "robust" second quarter results.

"The company reported robust 2Q results, and yet the stock has been weak around: (1) an early release from the IPO lockup, (2) heightened regulatory uncertainty stem-ming from the California AB 5 legislation and concern this could spread nationally,(3) a decreased appetite for unprofitable companies trading on revenue multiples, and (4) concerns around whether or not ridesharing is a good business."

Read more about this call here.