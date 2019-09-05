Can tech save the NFL?

The National Football League was on the brink last year. Not of death, but of the type of loss of relevance that has humbled baseball and boxing over the past generation or so.

Now as the NFL's 100th season kicks off this week, there's a sense of fresh energy. But if football's going to make a full comeback, technology is going to have to play a big role.

Jon Fortt and CNBC's Eric Chemi discuss what expect for the NFL for both this season and beyond. Plus, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins joins in to talk the business of sports betting.

