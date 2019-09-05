German bank CEOs warn on low interest rates, but Goldman says it's 'less of a concern'

The CEOs of Germany's two biggest banks have warned of further damage to the ailing European banking sector and wider economy if the European Central Bank (ECB) cuts interest rates next week.

Meanwhile, American banking giant Goldman Sachs told CNBC its business model insulated it from the risk of a low interest rate environment.

Revenues at the world's largest investment banks plunged to 13-year lows in the first half of 2019, according to the latest data from industry monitor Coalition. Geopolitical tensions, sluggish growth and persistent low interest rates compounded structural problems which have beleaguered the sector since the financial crisis.

ECB officials have offered conflicting messages as to whether the central bank will announce a substantial package of monetary easing measures at its policy meeting on September 12. These have been mooted to include a change in forward guidance, rate cuts, a tiered deposit rate and recommencing asset purchases.

Speaking at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke both cautioned that a further cut in interest rates would risk serious side effects while only minimally impacting the economy.