Hurricane Dorian, once again Category 3, just off coast of South Carolina

Bill Olesner walks down South Battery St. while cleaning debris from storm drains on September 5, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. Hurricane Dorian is just off the coast of South Carolina.

The eyewall of Dorian, once again a Category 3 storm, is just offshore of the eastern coast of South Carolina. The hurricane left tens of thousands without power early Thursday and inundated low-lying coasts from Georgia to Virginia after a deadly surge in the Bahamas.

Dorian is now just 45 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, inching even closer to the state. According to the National Hurricane Center, the wind gust at Shutes Folly Island by the Charleston Harbor was recently reported to be 78 mph.

The Category 3 storm is moving north at 8 mph with dangerously high winds of 115 mph.

As of early Thursday, more than 235,000 people in South Carolina — about 9% of the state's residents — were currently without power, according to PowerOutage.US. Georgia is also experiencing a mass power outage, leaving more than 7,300 residents without electricity. More than 5,600 outages are reported in North Carolina.

Dorian is expected to bring "life-threatening storm surge, winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes to portions of the Carolinas," according to NHC.

The hurricane center also issued a storm surge warning in its 11 a.m. ET advisory along the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina. Water levels are expected to rise even more as strong winds hit closer to the coastal states.

As Dorian started advancing close to South Carolina late Wednesday night, winds picked up and sent rain sheets sideways, thunder boomed in the night sky and power flickered on and off in places. Heavy flooding had already begun early Thursday morning in downtown Charleston, with water as deep as 3 to 5 feet, according to videos posted on social media.

The NHC also ordered numerous tornado warnings over eastern North Carolina Thursday morning and warned residents to seek shelter inside buildings.

Several homes and infrastructure were destroyed by a tornado that ripped through Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 9 a.m. The U.S. National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City shared photos of the tornado's aftermath.