Puma is launching its own smartwatch — and it costs $275

Puma on Thursday announced it will launch its first smartwatch, in partnership with American brand Fossil Group.

The German sportswear giant unveiled the new device at the IFA consumer tech show in Berlin. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and Google's Android operating system for wearables, Wear OS.

The gadget comes in three colors — black, white and yellow — and includes features like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking and Google's virtual assistant.

The company touted its first touchscreen watch's design: it comes equipped with a nylon and aluminum case, which Puma says makes it more lightweight, and a silicone strap to minimize sweat. The watch is primarily aimed at athletes.