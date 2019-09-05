Puma is launching its own smartwatch — and it costs $275

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning, after China confirmed it planned to hold trade talks with the U.S. in early October.US Marketsread more
China's top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said.World Economyread more
OPEC is under pressure to show it still has the power to reverse a slide in oil prices, according to RBC Capital Market's Helima Croft.Oilread more
Low interest rates have been one of the biggest challenges for lenders globally.Financeread more
Samsung was due to release the Galaxy Fold in mid-April but reviewers encountered issues with early testing units and the company delayed its launch to fix the glitches.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reiterated on Thursday that the controversial bill that led to mass protests will be fully withdrawn with "no debate."China Politicsread more
These stocks give investors a higher yield than the market and the 10-year Treasury, thanks to their high and growing dividends and low credit risk.Investingread more
Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.Technologyread more
The $170 million YouTube settlement marks a fraction of the revenue its parent company made in the last quarter.Technologyread more
The financial crisis and the Great Recession bared and exacerbated the consequences that came from embracing market forces in ways that 10 years of recovery have not erased,...Politicsread more
Levandowski's case has been reassigned to Judge William Alsup, who presided over Uber vs. Waymo. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.Technologyread more
Puma on Thursday announced it will launch its first smartwatch, in partnership with American brand Fossil Group.
The German sportswear giant unveiled the new device at the IFA consumer tech show in Berlin. It comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and Google's Android operating system for wearables, Wear OS.
The gadget comes in three colors — black, white and yellow — and includes features like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking and Google's virtual assistant.
The company touted its first touchscreen watch's design: it comes equipped with a nylon and aluminum case, which Puma says makes it more lightweight, and a silicone strap to minimize sweat. The watch is primarily aimed at athletes.
"We're thrilled to introduce our first smartwatch, which embodies the Puma brand DNA shown in activewear and footwear," Adam Petrick, global director of brand and marketing at Puma, said in a statement Thursday. "The watch will truly allow users to lace up, connect, and go."
The move sees Puma enter into a crowded space dominated by technology giants like Apple, Samsung and Fitbit. Market research firm IDC forecasts that nearly 92 million smartwatches will be shipped this year, with that figure growing to 132 million by 2023.
Puma's watch starts shipping in November for $275. That's cheaper than Apple's top-tier Watch Series 4, which costs around $400, and slightly less expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Watch, which costs about $330.