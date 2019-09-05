Iran's Zarif tweets: US Treasury is nothing more than a 'jail warden'

China's top trade negotiator Liu He spoke with USTR Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday, the Commerce Ministry said.World Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning, after China confirmed it planned to hold trade talks with the U.S. in early October.US Marketsread more
Boris Johnson has not had the best week with parliament defeating his Brexit plans. An election could be a "lifeline" for him, experts say.Europe Politicsread more
Slack's revenue got impacted in its first earnings report as a public company by service issues that caused the company to offer credits to customers.Technologyread more
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, began raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard early Thursday.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
OPEC is under pressure to show it still has the power to reverse a slide in oil prices, according to RBC Capital Market's Helima Croft.Oilread more
Investors were all-in on casino stocks Wednesday, but one market watcher says these China-exposed stocks look like a "value trap" here.Trading Nationread more
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would pull funding from 127 Defense Department projects, including schools and daycare centers for military families, as it diverts $3.6...Politicsread more
Low interest rates have been one of the biggest challenges for lenders globally.Financeread more
Samsung was due to release the Galaxy Fold in mid-April but reviewers encountered issues with early testing units and the company delayed its launch to fix the glitches.Technologyread more
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reiterated on Thursday that the controversial bill that led to mass protests will be fully withdrawn with "no debate."China Politicsread more
The U.S. Treasury is nothing more than a "jail warden", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday, a day after Washington imposed fresh sanctions designed to choke off the smuggling of Iranian oil.
The United States on Wednesday blacklisted an "oil for terror" network of firms, ships and individuals allegedly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for supplying Syria with oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars in breach of U.S. sanctions.
"OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control of U.S. Treasury) is nothing more than a JAIL WARDEN: Ask for reprieve (waiver), get thrown in solitary for the audacity. Ask again and you might end up in the gallows," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.
Since last year, when President Donald Trump pulled out the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Six powers and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, Washington has intensified a U.S. "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at eliminating Iran's oil exports, its main source of income.
"The only way to mitigate US #EconomicTerrorism (sanctions) is to decide to finally free yourself from the hangman's noose," Zarif said in his tweet.
Since May, Iran has started reducing its compliance with the agreement aimed at pressuring European parties to the pact to shield its ailing economy from the U.S. sanctions. Tehran said on Wednesday it would further breach the deal on Friday.