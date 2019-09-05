Nokia flip phones make a comeback with 4G and a $100 price tag

HMD Global, the Finnish company that makes Nokia phones, is bringing back a flip phone that was first introduced a decade ago.

The Nokia 2720 Flip is a fresh take on Nokia's original 2720 Fold, coming with 4G mobile internet and modern apps like Google Assistant, YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp.

It has a 1.3-inch screen on the outside that shows the time and a 2.8-inch main display once flipped open. Like you could with old flip phones, users can open the new device to take a call and close it to hang up.

It's not the first time HMD, which has the intellectual property rights to make Nokia phones, has re-released an oldie from the Nokia lineup. In the last two years the firm has brought out new versions of some of its iconic devices, including the 3310 and the 8110 "banana phone." HMD said it has sold over 10 million of those phones to date.