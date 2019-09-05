P&G moves away from ads and toward TV shows that go way beyond product placement

Procter & Gamble has unveiled its latest marketing move, featuring multiple brands and a TV show. But this isn't traditional product placement — far from it.

The consumer goods company, which makes products from Pantene shampoo to Charmin toilet paper, is one of the world's largest advertisers, spending $6.75 billion on advertising in its 2019 financial year.

However, its Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard is intent on moving away from "annoying" ads and toward funding shows and other types of content that are "creative" rather than cluttering.

It's funding a new show on National Geographic called "Activate," a six-part season focusing on extreme poverty, inequality and sustainability, produced with not-for-profit Global Citizen and production company Radical Media.

Celebrities such as singer Becky G and actor Hugh Jackman are shown working on Global Citizen initiatives, while P&G highlights its efforts such as donations of Always sanitary towels to schools in African countries, or its Tide "Loads of Hope" initiative, where it launders clothes free of charge for those affected by extreme weather, such as the Ohio tornadoes in May.

It's a way of getting P&G's brands out there and part of a move toward "creative partnerships," where the company aims to have an editorial rather than a purely promotional tone in its marketing.