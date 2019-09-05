Sonos unveils its first portable speaker that goes outside and can survive in the rain

Sonos on Thursday unveiled the Sonos Move, its first portable speaker that can be taken outside and is designed to survive the rain.

The Sonos Move will launch on Sept. 24 for $399, which means it's not cheap, but it's also pretty impressive. I had a chance to check it out before the announcement. People with existing Sonos setups at home who want a speaker that can be moved around the house or outside to the patio will like it.