This key level holds Lululemon's rally in the balance, chart suggests

Lululemon has done some heavy lifting ahead of its earnings report after the bell Thursday.

The yoga apparel stock has surged more than 50% this year, making it one of the top performers on the Nasdaq 100.

Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley says the stock needs to find its feet before racing higher again.

"Most of the gains this year took place in the first four months of the year. It was up about 48% to 50% in those four months and it's only up about 4% in the last five months," said Maley on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "The problem is earlier this summer, it pulled back and dropped below its trendline going back to the December lows."

Now, the stock faces a critical test before it can move higher, says Maley.

"The key level is $192. If it can move back about that $192 level in any kind of meaningful way, not only will it take it back above its trend line from December, but also give it a key higher high, and that will give it another leg higher so that's the level I'm watching right now," said Maley.

Lululemon is 2% from reaching $192. It remains 3% below its record high of around $192 reached in late July.

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, says Lululemon's brand strength and ability to resist retail downturns make for an attractive stock.

"Lulu is just an incredibly strong brand and that gives them pricing power. They've got one of the most loyal customer followings in all of retail," said Tepper on "Trading Nation." He also credits its "three-pronged approach" to grow sales in men's apparel, digital, and international as reason for continued outperformance.

However, its high valuation keeps the stock out of reach for now, he says.

"This is a stock that I wish we owned but you know we do need to be disciplined in our investment strategy. It's currently trading at like a 20% premium to its long-term average forward multiple but if there was an expectations miss and a pullback, we'd be backing up the truck," said Tepper.

Lululemon trades at more than 36 times forward earnings. Its multiple was as high as 41 times a year ago.

