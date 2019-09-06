Analyst slaps sell rating on Beyond Meat, says plant-based meat market not as big as people think

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
Without the temporary hiring of Census workers, the August jobs report would have been worse.Marketsread more
WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.Technologyread more
Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.Technologyread more
Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...2020 Electionsread more
Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
Investors have overestimated the potential size of the the planet-based meat industry, which could end up smaller than the plant-based milk industry, according to D.A. Davidson.
The firm slapped an underperform rating (equivalent of a sell) on the biggest player in the space, Beyond Meat. The meat alternative company's stock trades around $160 per share, while D.A. Davidson gave the stock a $130 price target.
"Our cautious approach to the total addressable market — specifically, fewer likely frequent purchasers of plant based meat as compared to milk given roughly half the number of non meat eaters versus lactose intolerant—informs long term forecasts we believe are lower than the consensus view," said D.A. Davidson senior research analyst Brian Holland.
Shares of Beyond Meat have soared nearly 550% since its initial public offering in April, as investors bank on the plant-based meat industry reaching billions of dollars. Holland says some firms' long term forecasts are too high as the total addressable market for plant based meat in the U.S. could end up being smaller than that of milk alternatives.
Holland said he estimates the same 50% of American adults who purchase plant-based milk are also interested in plant based meat; however, only half of the group has to find a meat solution, compared to plant-based milk drinkers that may have a milk allergy.
In term of competition, Beyond Meat has a "decided edge" with its fast growing retail distribution and strong visibility. But Holland said larger players with more resources are likely to enter the space.
The firm estimates by 2028, Beyond Meat could have 31% share of the plant-based meat market.
Shares of Beyond Meat ticked 3% lower in premarket trading on Friday.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom
WATCH: How the Beyond Meat burger is taking on the multibillion-dollar beef industry