Apple wraps New York flagship store in rainbow colors to celebrate reopening

In January 2017, the entrance to Apple's Fifth Avenue store was dismantled and the store was moved to a nearby temporary location. The clear cube, near the southeast corner of Central Park, was a tourist attraction and symbolic Apple outpost in New York because of its patented 32-foot glass entrance in the shape of a cube.
Now the cube has re-emerged sporting rainbow colors. No opening date has been announced yet, an Apple spokesman said. The colors will be temporary, and the cube will eventually be clear again.
"Beneath the surface of Fifth Avenue, you'll soon discover a reimagined space where creativity is always welcome," reads a message posted on the glass, according to 9to5Mac. "A 24-hour store with doors open to the bright lights and big dreams of this city, ready to inspire what you can do, discover, and make next."
A film crew outside the store on Friday said they're shooting an Apple commercial, Quartz editor Mike Murphy said on Twitter.
An Apple executive said during a 2017 iPhone launch that the store would reopen in late 2018. The store first opened in 2006, and went through a previous renovation in 2011.Apple leases the location from Boston Properties.
The majority of the store is underground, and former Apple retail head Ron Johnson recounted in 2017 how Apple got a deal on the rent when it first opened because of the unusual underground location.
Apple has a launch event for new iPhones scheduled at its Cupertino, California, campus on Tuesday.
