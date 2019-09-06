CCTV Script 06/09/19

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
China's seemingly unfettered push into facial recognition is getting some high-level pushback.Technologyread more
The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died, according to a tweet by the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday. He was 95.World Newsread more
With tariffs increasingly cutting into profits, some companies in Asia are returning home to produce their goods, or moving away from China where their factories were located.Asia Economyread more
A now withdrawn extradition bill has sparked protests that have occasionally degenerated into violence, creating Hong Kong's worst social unrest in decades and hurting the...China Economyread more
The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
Kaola is one of the biggest Chinese e-commerce sites focused on selling imported goods in the country, alongside Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.Technologyread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on September 6, 2019, Friday.
H&M's action is another clear real impact that amazon wildfire caused to Brazil economy. Before that, VF, a leading American multinational clothing company, which owns some well-known outdoor and sports brands, such as Timberland, Vans and North Face, made a similar decision.
Stopping importing leather stuff is just a temporary decision, but this ban will remain in place till there is a credible assurance system can ensure that leather doesn't deteriorate amazon environment, according to H&M. VF also said it doesn't want to see the commercial activities worsen amazon crisis.
Why did the fire in Brazil's amazon trigger the garment makers' decision to stop importing leather? Because some environmentalists believe that amazon wildfire was caused by Brazil developing rainforest and lumbering for animal husbandry and farming. Brazil local press made an investigation report in July, saying JBS, the biggest meat processor and leather producer globally, has been buying cattle from farmers who herding on land where the Brazilian government explicitly bans, according to source.
JBS declined this report, but it admitted it is hard to trace the origins of some cattle. CICB's data shows Brazil exported $1.44b cow leather last year; its major exporting partners include America, China and Italy, these 3 countries account for 60% of its total exports. Data from the U.S. department of agriculture shows, Brazil is the world's biggest beef exporter, with $6.572b.
However, booming exports of beef and leather is at the cost of environment. Research from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies shows that cattlefarming is the biggest driver for any amazon rainforest country, including Brazil, to deforest, which account for 80%. Currently, companies who made the ban decision did not buy much leather from Brazil.
H&M's spokesman said most of their leather comes from Europe; Brazil's just a small part.
But once a domino effect makes more leather and beef importers follow that step, then Brazil's economy pillar would be affected, all these need to be handled carefully by the Brazilian government.