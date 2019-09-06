CCTV Script 06/09/19

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US-China trade dispute is 'already in the early stages' of a...

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.

World Politicsread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Growing backlash in China against A.I. and facial recognition

China's seemingly unfettered push into facial recognition is getting some high-level pushback.

Technologyread more

Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe dies at the age of 95

The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died, according to a tweet by the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday. He was 95.

World Newsread more

With tariffs eating into profits, some Asian companies are moving...

With tariffs increasingly cutting into profits, some companies in Asia are returning home to produce their goods, or moving away from China where their factories were located.

Asia Economyread more

Fitch slashes Hong Kong's rating from 'AA+' to 'AA' amid unrest...

A now withdrawn extradition bill has sparked protests that have occasionally degenerated into violence, creating Hong Kong's worst social unrest in decades and hurting the...

China Economyread more

Goldman Sachs' richest employees are leaving amid CEO's business...

The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.

Financeread more

Alibaba buys Chinese e-commerce business Kaola for $2 billion

Kaola is one of the biggest Chinese e-commerce sites focused on selling imported goods in the country, alongside Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.

Technologyread more

Fed is expected to cut rates a quarter point, and that may not...

A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.

The Fedread more

Treasury plan for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac allows firms to keep...

That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....

Politicsread more

American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging an aircraft

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...

Airlinesread more

Asia markets advance as ZTE shares jump in Hong Kong and Shenzhen

Major indexes in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia advanced Friday as the overall MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.59%.

Asia Marketsread more
CCTV Transcripts

CCTV Script 06/09/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on September 6, 2019, Friday.

H&M's action is another clear real impact that amazon wildfire caused to Brazil economy. Before that, VF, a leading American multinational clothing company, which owns some well-known outdoor and sports brands, such as Timberland, Vans and North Face, made a similar decision.

Stopping importing leather stuff is just a temporary decision, but this ban will remain in place till there is a credible assurance system can ensure that leather doesn't deteriorate amazon environment, according to H&M. VF also said it doesn't want to see the commercial activities worsen amazon crisis.

Why did the fire in Brazil's amazon trigger the garment makers' decision to stop importing leather? Because some environmentalists believe that amazon wildfire was caused by Brazil developing rainforest and lumbering for animal husbandry and farming. Brazil local press made an investigation report in July, saying JBS, the biggest meat processor and leather producer globally, has been buying cattle from farmers who herding on land where the Brazilian government explicitly bans, according to source.

JBS declined this report, but it admitted it is hard to trace the origins of some cattle. CICB's data shows Brazil exported $1.44b cow leather last year; its major exporting partners include America, China and Italy, these 3 countries account for 60% of its total exports. Data from the U.S. department of agriculture shows, Brazil is the world's biggest beef exporter, with $6.572b.

However, booming exports of beef and leather is at the cost of environment. Research from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies shows that cattlefarming is the biggest driver for any amazon rainforest country, including Brazil, to deforest, which account for 80%. Currently, companies who made the ban decision did not buy much leather from Brazil.

H&M's spokesman said most of their leather comes from Europe; Brazil's just a small part.

But once a domino effect makes more leather and beef importers follow that step, then Brazil's economy pillar would be affected, all these need to be handled carefully by the Brazilian government.