Cramer's week ahead: The bond market is 'begging' the Fed to 'slash and burn' rates

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday the Federal Reserve should cut the benchmark interest rate "aggressively" to help cushion the blow from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The "Mad Money" host based his reasoning in the the economy is "inherently deflationary," in part due to labor-saving technology crimping wage growth. The U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in August, short of the projected 150,000, which he said gives Fed Chair Jerome Powell "a lot more leeway to cut interest rates, if he wants to."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced nearly 70 points and the S&P 500 moved less than 0.1% during the session. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.17%.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump continued to rail on his hand-picked Fed chief to cut rates, saying he agrees with Cramer's assessment.

"Love him or hate him, Trump is absolutely right on this issue, and the bond market is practically begging Powell to slash-and-burn rates back down to 1% here," Cramer said. "Even if the Fed chief won't listen to the president, he should certainly listen to the bond market, which has made it crystal clear that he raised rates too fast and now they got to come down almost immediately."

U.S. Treasury bonds, with the exception of the 30-year bond, are all yielded less than 2% as of Friday.

Here's what's on Cramer's radar in the week ahead: