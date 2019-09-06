CVS hires Fitbit executive to lead consumer health

The federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in August in preparation for the 2020 Census, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said recent conversations with China "went very well."Marketsread more
WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.Technologyread more
CVS has hired Fitbit executive Adam Pellegrini to lead its consumer health efforts, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.Health and Scienceread more
The Justice Department has reportedly launched an antitrust investigation into four automakers that defied the Trump administration in signing a deal with California on...Autosread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
One of the better performing hedge funds reportedly took a heavy loss last month.Hedge Fundsread more
The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
As Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, North Carolina farmers have had less than a year to recover from crop loss and flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
CVS has hired Fitbit executive Adam Pellegrini to lead its consumer health efforts, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.
Pellegrini will join CVS on Monday as senior vice president of transformation consumer health products, according to the Aug. 28 memo from CVS Chief Transformation Officer Alan Lotvin. Pellegrini will report to Lotvin and "lead the ideation and incubation of consumer-focused health products and services that drive enterprise value and growth," the memo said.
A CVS spokesman confirmed the hire, declining to provide specifics on the projects Pellegrini will work on. Fitbit confirmed Pellegrini's departure in an internal blog post Friday, and said its COO of health solutions, Amy McDonough, will replace him.
CVS is trying to transform its business after acquiring a health insurer, Aetna, for $70 billion. The company is renovating 1,500 of CVS' roughly 10,000 drugstores over the next few years to focus more on health services. Called HealthHUBs, the initial versions include an expanded health clinic, with a lab for blood testing, dietitians and wellness rooms.
Executives hope the new services will keep people coming into CVS' stores instead of ordering their vitamins, toilet paper and even prescription drugs online. They also recognize CVS needs to build its own digital experience in order to compete with companies like Amazon, which acquired digital pharmacy PillPack last year.
CVS already offers virtual doctors visits on its app through a partnership with telemedicine company Teladoc. Walgreens has a similar arrangement with MDLIVE.
Pellegrini joined Fitbit in 2016 as vice president of digital health to lead the company's health-care business. He previously held a similar role at CVS rival Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he helped the drugstore chain integrate data from wearables to a rewards program and introduce telemedicine.