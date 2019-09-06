Three money mistakes you want to avoid — and what to do instead

Dealing with your personal finances can be difficult, yet many common money mistakes can be traced to simple behavioral tics.

Dan Ariely, a professor of behavioral economics at Duke University and the chief behavioral economist at Qapital, points to three particularly challenging situations to navigate: How you decide what to buy, the way you pay for it, and how much you leave for savings.

Watch this video to find out Ariely's tips to help circumvent these common money mistakes that may be weighing down your finances.

—Additional reporting by CNBC's Robert Exley Jr.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.