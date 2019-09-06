Google bans ads for unproven medical treatments

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.Technologyread more
Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.2020 Electionsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
New Yorkers woke up on Friday to a giant colorful glass cube gracing its streets, courtesy of Apple.Technologyread more
Mulvaney is acting White House chief of staff; at that time he was only the director of Trump's Office of Budget and Management.Politicsread more
President Trump has spent days mired in a battle over weather maps, but that isn't stopping his campaign from cashing in on the controversy. The president's re-election...2020 Electionsread more
As Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, North Carolina farmers have had less than a year to recover from crop loss and flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Google on Friday announced a new health care and medicines policy that bans advertising for "unproven or experimental medical techniques," which it says contains most stem cell, cellular and gene therapies.
A blog post from Google policy adviser Adrienne Biddings said the company will prohibit ads selling treatments "that have no established biomedical or scientific basis." It will also extend to treatments that are rooted in scientific findings and preliminary clinical experience "but currently have insufficient formal clinical testing to justify widespread clinical use." The change was first reported by The Washington Post.
The new Google ads policy may put the heat on for the stem cell clinic industry, which has until recently been largely unregulated and has some players who have been accused of taking advantage of seriously ill patients, The Washington Post reported.
"We know that important medical discoveries often start as unproven ideas -- and we believe that monitored, regulated clinical trials are the most reliable way to test and prove important medical advances," Biddings said. "At the same time, we have seen a rise in bad actors attempting to take advantage of individuals by offering untested, deceptive treatments. Often times, these treatments can lead to dangerous health outcomes and we feel they have no place on our platforms."
The Google post included a quote from the president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, Deepak Srivastava, who said the new policy is a "much-needed and welcome step to curb the marketing of unscrupulous medical products such as unproven stem cell therapies."
"While stem cells have great potential to help us understand and treat a wide range of diseases, most stem cell interventions remain experimental and should only be offered to patients through well-regulated clinical trials," he said. "The premature marketing and commercialization of unproven stem cell products threatens public health, their confidence in biomedical research, and undermines the development of legitimate new therapies."
The company said it will continue to allow advertising for research happening in the space for clinical trials and for clinicians to promote research findings to the public. Google said as new findings are released and regulatory bodies oversee developments, the company will continue to update its policies as needed.
The American Medical Association didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.