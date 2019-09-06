Google bans ads for unproven medical treatments

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Death toll rises from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping

At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Facebook, Kellogg,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Apple wraps New York flagship store in rainbow colors to...

New Yorkers woke up on Friday to a giant colorful glass cube gracing its streets, courtesy of Apple.

Technologyread more

Cohn gave Mulvaney golf passes worth $2,500, months after he left...

Mulvaney is acting White House chief of staff; at that time he was only the director of Trump's Office of Budget and Management.

Politicsread more

Trump is cashing in on Alabama 'Sharpie' controversy he keeps...

President Trump has spent days mired in a battle over weather maps, but that isn't stopping his campaign from cashing in on the controversy. The president's re-election...

2020 Electionsread more

'We lost everything': Dorian closes in on North Carolina farmers

As Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, North Carolina farmers have had less than a year to recover from crop loss and flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Disappointing jobs report would have been worse without Census...

The federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in August in preparation for the 2020 Census, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.

Marketsread more
Tech

Google bans ads for unproven medical treatments

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Google on Friday announced a new healthcare and medicines policy that bans advertising for "unproven or experimental medical techniques," which it says contains stem cell, cellular and gene therapies.
  • The company said it has seen a rise in bad actors attempting to take advantage of people "by offering untested, deceptive treatments." 
  • The company said it will continue to allow advertising for research happening in the space for clinical trials and for clinicians to promote research findings to the public.
A placenta being prepared for stem cell collection.
Photo courtesy Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images for Celularity

Google on Friday announced a new health care and medicines policy that bans advertising for "unproven or experimental medical techniques," which it says contains most stem cell, cellular and gene therapies.

A blog post from Google policy adviser Adrienne Biddings said the company will prohibit ads selling treatments "that have no established biomedical or scientific basis." It will also extend to treatments that are rooted in scientific findings and preliminary clinical experience "but currently have insufficient formal clinical testing to justify widespread clinical use." The change was first reported by The Washington Post.

The new Google ads policy may put the heat on for the stem cell clinic industry, which has until recently been largely unregulated and has some players who have been accused of taking advantage of seriously ill patients, The Washington Post reported.

"We know that important medical discoveries often start as unproven ideas -- and we believe that monitored, regulated clinical trials are the most reliable way to test and prove important medical advances," Biddings said. "At the same time, we have seen a rise in bad actors attempting to take advantage of individuals by offering untested, deceptive treatments. Often times, these treatments can lead to dangerous health outcomes and we feel they have no place on our platforms."

The Google post included a quote from the president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, Deepak Srivastava, who said the new policy is a "much-needed and welcome step to curb the marketing of unscrupulous medical products such as unproven stem cell therapies."

"While stem cells have great potential to help us understand and treat a wide range of diseases, most stem cell interventions remain experimental and should only be offered to patients through well-regulated clinical trials," he said. "The premature marketing and commercialization of unproven stem cell products threatens public health, their confidence in biomedical research, and undermines the development of legitimate new therapies."

The company said it will continue to allow advertising for research happening in the space for clinical trials and for clinicians to promote research findings to the public. Google said as new findings are released and regulatory bodies oversee developments, the company will continue to update its policies as needed.

The American Medical Association didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

VIDEO4:2804:28
Alphabet loses $80 billion in market cap after revenue miss
Squawk Box Europe