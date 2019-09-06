A hedge fund reportedly lost $1 billion in August betting on Argentina's economy recovering

The federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in August in preparation for the 2020 Census, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said recent conversations with China "went very well."Marketsread more
WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.Technologyread more
CVS has hired Fitbit executive Adam Pellegrini to lead its consumer health efforts, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.Health and Scienceread more
The Justice Department has reportedly launched an antitrust investigation into four automakers that defied the Trump administration in signing a deal with California on...Autosread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.Trading Nationread more
One of the better performing hedge funds reportedly took a heavy loss last month.Hedge Fundsread more
The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
As Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, North Carolina farmers have had less than a year to recover from crop loss and flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
One of the better performing hedge funds reportedly took a heavy loss last month, as a big bet on Argentina's economy went sour.
Autonomy Capital lost about $1 billion, or about 23%, in August after taking a large position in Argentina's 100-year-bonds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The hedge fund began betting on Argentina recovery last year, the report said.
Run by Robert Gibbins – who reportedly has a penchant for concentrated positions – Autonomy was managing about $6 billion at the beginning of August, the WSJ said. Additionally, the report said that the fund had been doing well before the loss, gaining 17% in 2018. This year is marking a rebound for the hedge fund industry so far, with widespread gains vaulting funds in the first half of 2019.
Argentinian markets were sent into a turmoil after the country's primary election in August, as it appears pro-business president Mauricio Macri may lose re-election soon.
The WSJ said Gibbins is standing by his position, expecting Argentina will yet recover. In the past few weeks, the report said Autonomy has spoken to current investors about adding money to the fund.
Read the full report by the Wall Street Journal here.