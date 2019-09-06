Hurricane Dorian caused an estimated $1.5 billion to $3 billion worth of damage in the Caribbean

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Death toll rises from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping

At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Facebook, Kellogg,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Apple wraps New York flagship store in rainbow colors to...

New Yorkers woke up on Friday to a giant colorful glass cube gracing its streets, courtesy of Apple.

Technologyread more

Cohn gave Mulvaney golf passes worth $2,500, months after he left...

Mulvaney is acting White House chief of staff; at that time he was only the director of Trump's Office of Budget and Management.

Politicsread more

Trump is cashing in on Alabama 'Sharpie' controversy he keeps...

President Trump has spent days mired in a battle over weather maps, but that isn't stopping his campaign from cashing in on the controversy. The president's re-election...

2020 Electionsread more

'We lost everything': Dorian closes in on North Carolina farmers

As Hurricane Dorian makes landfall, North Carolina farmers have had less than a year to recover from crop loss and flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Disappointing jobs report would have been worse without Census...

The federal government hired 25,000 temporary workers in August in preparation for the 2020 Census, giving the overall jobs gain a big bump.

Marketsread more
U.S. News

Hurricane Dorian caused an estimated $1.5 billion to $3 billion worth of damage in the Caribbean

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Hurricane Dorian is estimated to cost insurance companies up to $3 billion in the Caribbean, a risk firm estimated on Friday.
  • Dorian is the strongest hurricane to hit the northwestern Bahamas on record.
  • Insurance model estimates include damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties, living expenses during recovery and wind damages, the firm said.
People recover items from a beached boat after Hurricane Dorian September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Damage from Hurricane Dorian in the Caribbean could reach up to $3 billion, a risk firm estimated on Friday.

Insurance losses from Hurricane Dorian's impact on the Caribbean will range from $1.5 billion to $3 billion, according to catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide.

Hurricane Dorian hit St. Thomas on Aug. 28 and tracked through the Virgin Islands picking up strength. Dorian, the strongest hurricane to hit the northwestern Bahamas on record, landed in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5. It  hovered over the Bahamas until Tuesday, when it started moving towards Florida.

Although the damage estimates include all of the Caribbean, due to Dorian's track, most of the Caribbean experienced little damage outside of the Bahamas.

Still, the damages in the Bahamas are "devastating," the firm said.

"Buildings were destroyed, roofs were torn off, trees were felled, streets and homes were flooded, and cars, boats, and debris were strewn everywhere," AIR Worldwide's report said.

Insurance model estimates include damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties, living expenses during recovery and wind damages, the firm said.

Dorian remained off the eastern coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane.

It is currently off the coast of North Carolina.

VIDEO1:0101:01
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
The Bottom Line