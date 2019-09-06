In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

With Hurricane Dorian churning up the U.S. East Coast, the Bahamas is reeling from the storms devastating blow.

The hurricane was a Category 5 storm when it took a direct hit on Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands earlier this week. The death toll has reached 30 dead and hundreds are still missing. The officials warned that the number of deaths is sure to rise dramatically as search and rescue teams frantically search for survivors.

Dorian struck the island of Great Abaco in the northern Bahamas the hardest, demolishing homes, infrastructures, airport landing strips and a hospital. The hurricane was the most damaging storm to ever hit the Bahamas. The following are photos of the devastation as people try to cope with rebuilding their lives.