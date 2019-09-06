In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more

Dorian's death toll expected to soar in Bahamas: 'There must be...

Hundreds, if not thousands, are still missing in the country of about 400,000 people, and officials say the death toll, which stands at 30, is likely to shoot up as more...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Death toll rises from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping

At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...

Health and Scienceread more

Purdue Pharma reportedly in talks with DOJ to settle criminal,...

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to its role in the opioid crisis, The Wall Street...

Health and Scienceread more

Facebook and Google have become too powerful, tech investor says

"They've had an inexorable growth beyond anyone's original expectations and as a result, they've become too big and too pervasive in our whole lives," says Greycroft founder...

Technologyread more

In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Weather & Natural Disasters

In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Adam Jeffery

With Hurricane Dorian churning up the U.S. East Coast, the Bahamas is reeling from the storms devastating blow.

The hurricane was a Category 5 storm when it took a direct hit on Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands earlier this week. The death toll has reached 30 dead and hundreds are still missing. The officials warned that the number of deaths is sure to rise dramatically as search and rescue teams frantically search for survivors.

Dorian struck the island of Great Abaco in the northern Bahamas the hardest, demolishing homes, infrastructures, airport landing strips and a hospital. The hurricane was the most damaging storm to ever hit the Bahamas. The following are photos of the devastation as people try to cope with rebuilding their lives.

Catherine Russel is greeted by loved ones after arriving with other survivors of Hurricane Dorian from Abaco issland at Odyssey Aviation at Lynden Pindling International Airport September 4, 2019, in Nassau, New Providence.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Recovering items

People recover items from a beached boat after Hurricane Dorian September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Before and after view of Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco, Bahamas

Royal Navy helicopter medical evacuations

A Royal Navy helicopter takes off outside Marsh Harbour Healthcare Center after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 5, 2019.
Marco Bello | AP

Aerial view of Great Abaco Island

Aerial view of Marsh Harbor after Hurricane Dorian passed through on September 5, 2019 in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hit the island chain as a category 5 storm battering them for two days before moving north.
Jose Jimenez | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Seeking shelter

People shelter inside a church after surviving Hurricane Dorian on September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Walking amid the debris

Women walk through the rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 3, 2019.
Dante Carrer | Reuters

Volunteers to the rescue

Volunteers walk under the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Ramon Espinosa | AP

Riding through the debris

Residents pass damage caused by Hurricane Dorian on September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.
Brendan Smailowski | AFP | Getty Images

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis boards flight to survey damage

Prime Minister Hubert MInnis boards a U.S. Coast Guard plane, en route to Abaco for a reconnaissance flight to survey damage caused by Hurricane Dorian, in Nassau, Bahamas, September 3, 2019.
John Marc Nutt | Reuters

Before and after view of Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco in the Bahamas

Boats and homes destroyed

A view of damages left by Hurricane Dorian September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Among the ruins

A man walks past damages caused by Hurricane Dorian on September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Line for aid

People line up for water at the government complex after Hurricane Dorian on September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Food relief

Chef Jose Andres carries food relief while working with his charity group World Central Kitchen to help survivors of Hurricane Dorian September 5, 2019, in Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | AFP | Getty Images

Before and after view of Marsh Harbor on Great Abaco in the Bahamas

Extensive damage

Extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Gonzalo Gaudenzi | AP

Waterfront in ruins

An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island on September 4, 2019 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Devastated

Women cover their heads with palmetto leaves as they rest on the road, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, near High Rock in Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Ramon Espinosa | AP