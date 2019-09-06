In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.
It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.
In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.
Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.
Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.
Hundreds, if not thousands, are still missing in the country of about 400,000 people, and officials say the death toll, which stands at 30, is likely to shoot up as more...
At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...
Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to its role in the opioid crisis, The Wall Street...
"They've had an inexorable growth beyond anyone's original expectations and as a result, they've become too big and too pervasive in our whole lives," says Greycroft founder...
With Hurricane Dorian churning up the U.S. East Coast, the Bahamas is reeling from the storms devastating blow.
The hurricane was a Category 5 storm when it took a direct hit on Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands earlier this week. The death toll has reached 30 dead and hundreds are still missing. The officials warned that the number of deaths is sure to rise dramatically as search and rescue teams frantically search for survivors.
Dorian struck the island of Great Abaco in the northern Bahamas the hardest, demolishing homes, infrastructures, airport landing strips and a hospital. The hurricane was the most damaging storm to ever hit the Bahamas. The following are photos of the devastation as people try to cope with rebuilding their lives.