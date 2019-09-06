'We lost everything': Dorian closes in on North Carolina farmers still recovering from Florence

File photo of workers using farm machinery to navigate floodwaters from the Waccamaw River caused by Hurricane Florence on September 26, 2018 in Bucksport, South Carolina. Farmers brace for more flooding as Hurricane Dorian barrels down on the Carolinas. Sean Rayford | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Days after devastating the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian pounded the North Carolina coast with rain early Friday, terrifying farmers still recovering from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence last year. "Florence was devastating for us. We lost everything. All our crops were destroyed," said Jody Clemmons, a farmer of 25 years in Brunswick County, North Carolina. "It's hard to overcome that in one year. We had a good start this year, but here we are with another storm," he said. "This is now three years in a row of hurricanes." Authorities say that Dorian, which destroyed the Bahamas and was downgraded to Category 1 early Friday, could bring North Carolina about 10 to 15 inches of rain and a storm surge of four to seven feet. It's already knocked out power for 350,000 residents and businesses in North and South Carolina. Despite receiving several tornado warnings, Clemmons spoke to CNBC on his cellphone while he rushed around his farm to make last minute protections from Dorian. Other farmers in different counties were struggling to harvest some of their more mature crops as the rain ensued.

But we're already on the ropes. And a 25% or 50% reduction again from Hurricane Dorian — that could make a difference between whether we're here next year or not. Mike Godley Cotton farmer, Beaufort County, North Carolina

In 2016, Matthew followed a similar path to Dorian, causing billions of dollars in damage in North Carolina and killing 28 people. Two years later, Florence brought 20 to 30 inches of rainfall to farmers who already had wet soil, resulting in huge losses. The two hurricanes collectively caused $35 billion in damage and 102 deaths in the U.S., primarily in the Carolinas. The hurricanes hit farmers especially hard. Florence did over $1.1 billion in crop damage and livestock losses to North Carolina's agriculture sector, topping Mathew's $400 million hit to the agriculture sector. "In the last three to four years, we've had significant losses due to hurricanes," said Mike Godley, a cotton farmer in Beaufort County, who said he expects his cotton to get pummeled in Dorian's path. "If we were in a strong financial position with a good savings account and war chest, a modest storm that brings a 25% loss of crops would be sad, but not a final blow," he said. "But we're already on the ropes. And a 25% or 50% reduction again from Hurricane Dorian — that could make a difference between whether we're here next year or not."