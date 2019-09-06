China's central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.Retailread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, needs the increased revenues after years of war. OPEC wants it to get with the cutting program.Oilread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
China's seemingly unfettered push into facial recognition is getting some high-level pushback.Technologyread more
The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died, according to a tweet by the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday. He was 95.World Newsread more
China's People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced Friday that it was reducing the amount of funds that banks have to hold in reserve in an effort to further stimulate its economy.
The PBOC said its reserve requirement ratio would be cut by 50 basis points and it would further reduce that ratio by 100 basis points for some qualified banks. The move is effective from September 16 with the additional targeted cut taking place on October 15 and November 15.
It added that it would mean 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) of liquidity being released into the world's second-largest economy. The move was the third action of its kind this year and the seventh since early 2008, according to Reuters.
The ratio refers to the amount of money that banks must hold in their coffers as a proportion of their total deposits. Lowering the required amount will increase the supply of money that banks can lend to businesses and individuals, and therefore cutting borrowing costs.
In the announcement, the PBOC also said there would be no flood-like stimulus for China and the bank would keep a prudent monetary policy.
China said in July its gross domestic product (GDP) growth had slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter — the weakest rate in at least 27 years. The figure was in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, but lower than the 6.4% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2019.
—Reuters and CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this article.