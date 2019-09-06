China's central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio

Skip Navigation
US-China trade dispute is 'already in the early stages' of a...

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.

World Politicsread more

Mohamed El-Erian on the bond markets: 'If you stick with the old...

Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.

Marketsread more

Boris Johnson's only way out of Brexit chaos is to resign, Niall...

Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.

read more

Treasury plan for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac allows firms to keep...

That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....

Politicsread more

American Airlines mechanic charged with sabotaging an aircraft

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...

Airlinesread more

Walgreens, CVS join Walmart, Kroger in asking shoppers not to...

Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

Retailread more

Lululemon shares rise as growth in men's sales drives earnings...

Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...

Retailread more

Iraq is pumping record oil, a 'fully-blown migraine' for OPEC's...

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, needs the increased revenues after years of war. OPEC wants it to get with the cutting program.

Oilread more

Amazon is testing a 'New' badge to highlight newly released...

The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.

Technologyread more

Growing backlash in China against A.I. and facial recognition

China's seemingly unfettered push into facial recognition is getting some high-level pushback.

Technologyread more

Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe dies at the age of 95

The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died, according to a tweet by the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday. He was 95.

World Newsread more

'For the moment the door is closed' on Spider-Man deal, Sony CEO...

The future of Marvel's web-slinging hero Spider-Man's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally clear. "For the moment the door is closed," Sony Pictures chairman and...

Entertainmentread more
China Economy

China's central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio

Matt Clinch@mattclinch81
Key Points
  • The PBOC said its reserve requirement ratio would be cut by 50 basis points.
  • It said it would further reduce that ratio by 100 basis points for some qualified banks.
  • The move is effective from September 16.  
A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, China.
Jason Lee | Reuters

China's People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced Friday that it was reducing the amount of funds that banks have to hold in reserve in an effort to further stimulate its economy.

The PBOC said its reserve requirement ratio would be cut by 50 basis points and it would further reduce that ratio by 100 basis points for some qualified banks. The move is effective from September 16 with the additional targeted cut taking place on October 15 and November 15.

It added that it would mean 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) of liquidity being released into the world's second-largest economy. The move was the third action of its kind this year and the seventh since early 2008, according to Reuters.

The ratio refers to the amount of money that banks must hold in their coffers as a proportion of their total deposits. Lowering the required amount will increase the supply of money that banks can lend to businesses and individuals, and therefore cutting borrowing costs.﻿

In the announcement, the PBOC also said there would be no flood-like stimulus for China and the bank would keep a prudent monetary policy.

China said in July its gross domestic product (GDP) growth had slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter — the weakest rate in at least 27 years. The figure was in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, but lower than the 6.4% year-on-year growth in the first quarter of 2019.

—Reuters and CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this article.