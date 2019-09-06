Purdue Pharma reportedly in talks with DOJ to settle criminal, civil opioid probes

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more

Dorian's death toll expected to soar in Bahamas: 'There must be...

Hundreds, if not thousands, are still missing in the country of about 400,000 people, and officials say the death toll, which stands at 30, is likely to shoot up as more...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Death toll rises from mysterious lung illnesses linked to vaping

At least three people have died from a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping that continues to perplex health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said...

Health and Scienceread more

Purdue Pharma reportedly in talks with DOJ to settle criminal,...

Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to its role in the opioid crisis, The Wall Street...

Health and Scienceread more

Facebook and Google have become too powerful, tech investor says

"They've had an inexorable growth beyond anyone's original expectations and as a result, they've become too big and too pervasive in our whole lives," says Greycroft founder...

Technologyread more

In pictures: Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas

Weather & Natural Disastersread more
Health and Science

Purdue Pharma reportedly in talks with DOJ to settle criminal, civil opioid probes

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Purdue Pharma is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to OxyContin, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Investigations began at least as early as 2017, the Journal reports.
VIDEO2:1202:12
Purdue Pharma in talks with DOJ to resolve criminal, civil probes: Dow Jones
Power Lunch

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is in talks with the Justice Department to resolve criminal and civil probes related to its alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government has subpoenaed former employees as part of federal investigations that began at least as early as 2017, the Journal reported. The investigations have examined the company's possible failure to report doctors who were illegally prescribing opioids and the company's order-monitoring systems, according to the Journal.

The government has also considered charges under "continuing criminal enterprise" statutes that are typically used to prosecute drug dealers, the Journal reported. A deal with the Justice Department would likely include a monetary fine, though it's unclear how large it would be, the Journal reported.

Purdue paid $634.5 million in 2007 to resolve criminal and civil charges for claiming OxyContin was less addictive and less subject to abuse than other pain medicines.

Purdue is currently trying to settle more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company for $10 billion to $12 billion. A trial for the consolidated cases is slated to start in October.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.