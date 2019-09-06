Starbucks to boost workers' mental health benefits, reduce 'remedial tasks'

Starbucks' Leadership Experience was the first conference for its employees since 2014 and CEO Kevin Johnson's first since taking the reins as chief executive in 2017.

CHICAGO — As 12,000 Starbucks store managers from the U.S. and Canada descended on Chicago this week, the coffee chain announced a series of changes coming soon that will affect employees.

One initiative is centered on mental health. Starbucks hosted two sessions on mental health during the conference and has more resources about the topic in the works.

Its employee assistance program, which provides short-term counseling to all U.S. employees, will be enhanced with input from employees and mental health experts. Beginning in the second quarter, Starbucks store managers will begin training inspired by Mental Health First Aid, a program that teaches laymen how to help someone with a mental illness.

It also will partner with organizations such as the Born This Way Foundation, Lady Gaga's wellness-focused nonprofit organization, and Team Red White & Blue, a nonprofit focused on helping veterans, to tackle the stigma around mental health.

Employees in the U.S. and Canada will also have access to subscriptions to Headspace, an app that offers guided meditation, by January.

Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with mental illness, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

"If we take a positive step forward, you know, sometimes that can be a catalyst for others to take a positive step forward and create a movement," Johnson said in an interview.