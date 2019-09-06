Your first trade for Friday, September 6

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.Jobsread more
Without the temporary hiring of Census workers, the August jobs report would have been worse.Marketsread more
WeWork's best move may be to delay its IPO as the public markets thumb their nose at the company's $47 billion private valuation.Technologyread more
Attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia will join the probe.Technologyread more
Earlier this year, he said that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent," prompting worries among Democrats that he could split the...2020 Electionsread more
Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Positive U.S.-China trade headlines are giving the tech sector a boost and chip stock Nvidia could ride the wave higher, says Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Wells Fargo.
Brian Kelly was a seller of the Emerging Markets ETF.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Caterpillar.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Discovery Inc.
