From trash to cash: These investors have made a killing by betting on a waste management company

Christopher Warner and Ozo Jaculewicz helped build one of the top-performing funds of 2019 with an unconventional bet: Waste Connections.

Waste Connections, a waste management company based in Canada, has the largest weight in the Wells Fargo Asset Management Discovery fund (WFDAX), which is managed by Warner and Jaculewicz. Their bet on Waste Connections panned out, with the stock gaining 23% this year. It has also led to massive gains for the fund's investors in 2019.

The four-star rated fund is up 34.9% this year and is outperforming 97% of the funds in its category, according to Morningstar. The fund — which has $2.6 billion in assets — has also been on fire relative to the S&P 500, which is up 18.7% in 2019.

"The way we manage the portfolio and the way we think about things is we like balance and sales," said Warner, one of the fund's co-managers. "We're growth managers but we like a balanced portfolio so we can do well in different market environments."

Connor Young, an analyst at Morningstar, said that while the fund is a top performer, it has been vulnerable to big pullbacks in the market given its tilt towards high-growth companies. The fund, Young noted, posted a 20% loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 amid a sharp market downturn.

"But at their core, these are talented and experienced managers who … continue to carry out a proven approach that has delivered strong long-term results at this fund," Young said.