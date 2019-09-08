Brexit secretary calls for 'creative' approach from EU to secure a deal before October deadline

The U.K.'s Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay called for a "creative" approach from the EU to fix the current impasse between London and Brussels.

"Let's get this done, but it does require the (EU) Commission not to just to say in public that they will be creative and flexible, it also requires them in private to get into those discussions with us, so we get this deal over the line," he told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy on Sunday.

His words come on the heels of the resignation of U.K. Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, who quit her post late Saturday in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the country's exit from the EU, calling his actions "an assault on decency and democracy."

Johnson's administration has taken four defeating blows over the course of the last week as lawmakers from across parties joined forces to prevent an early snap election and block the possibility of a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The prime minister also lost his majority in parliament this week and sacked 21 members of his party after they backed a plan to prevent the country from crashing out of the EU without a deal. Johnson is determined to achieve Brexit by the end of October with or without a deal, a move experts say could have devastating economic consequences.