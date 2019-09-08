Synchrony Financial bets on Americans' growing obsession with their pets

Most aspiring pet owners don't factor in a $10,000 bill into the cost of adopting a 12-pound rescue dog.

Twenty-eight year old Berna Dikicioglu certainly didn't when she adopted her terrier mix Scout from a Los Angeles shelter five years ago. Dikicioglu had a Rottweiler growing up, and was looking to get her own dog out of college. For the first two years, Scout was relatively low cost.

That was until a friend's birthday party, where a much larger dog unexpectedly came lunging towards Scout, taking hold of Scout's tiny paw and "completely snapping it."

"It was the loudest yelp I've ever heard," she said.

Scout got an X-ray, revealing a group of grain-sized broken bones. Dikicioglu was in her mid-20s, a couple of years out of college and starting her career in advertising, and was "freaking out," about how to pay for the necessary surgery.

"It's unconditional love — I never would have even hesitated to try and figure out a way to pay for it," she said. "I was like okay, what do we need to do, and when are we going to do it?"

She opted for CareCredit, a relatively unknown financing option to non-pet-parents but a staple in more than 90% of veterinary offices across the country. It's owned by Synchrony Financial, the Stamford Connecticut-based firm that also powers credit cards for Amazon, Lowe's, Sam's Club and PayPal.

Synchrony executives anticipate Americans becoming even more obsessed with their dogs and cats— a trend they call the "humanization of pets — and are looking to the booming animal care market for its next leg of growth.