These ultra-luxe tours can take you around the world in a private jet

Source: TCS World Travel

There's luxury travel and then there's super-luxury travel. And by any measure, touring the world on a specially outfitted private jet with 15 to 50 like-minded passengers, all on the same financial playing field, falls into the "ultra-luxe" category. For well-to-do, worldly travelers with destinations and experiences still on their bucket lists, joining a private jet tour is a popular way to efficiently explore the world in the lap of luxury. These all-inclusive trips can cost more than $100,000 per person. "But the level of care, the food and beverage offerings and the special amenities and white glove services are top of the line," said Becky Powell, president of Protravel International. "What really makes these journeys special is the ability to visit many exotic and off-the-beaten track destinations, stay in unique high-end accommodations and have access to curated, insider experiences." Sound like your kind of travel? Here are some private jet journeys to consider.

Culture, education and convenience

Source: TCS World Travel

Both National Geographic Private Jet Expeditions and Smithsonian Journeys offer tours for the high-end market that focus on education and culture, said Julie Danziger, managing partner at adventure travel company, Embark, "with the big draw being the specialty guides and the people hosting the tours." National Geographic Private Jet Expeditions

Trips start at: $78,945 per person.

In the air: A Boeing 757 jet with 48-75 leather seats (depending on the trip) in a 2x2 configuration. Crew includes an expedition chef, catering officer and dedicated luggage handler.

On the ground: Itineraries include Africa, Central and South America, around the world. Smithsonian Journeys

Trips start at: $85,950 per person.

In the air: Boeing 757 custom-configured jet with 76 business-class seats.

On the ground: Itineraries include around the world, including Machu Picchu, Easter Island, Samoa, Petra, Marrakesh.

Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

Source: Four Seasons

When Michael Petrina got an email describing a Four Seasons' tour, he thought it was "ridiculously extravagant and crazy." But the retired lawyer analyzed the offer and now he and his spouse are packing for their fourth Four Seasons private jet tour. "It's definitely an investment," said Petrina. "But you're given the opportunity to see remote places you wouldn't go on your own and in a very comfortable fashion." "We consider the airplane to be our 116th hotel and these trips an extension of our brand," said Javier Loureiro, director of guest experience on the Four Seasons jet. Trips start at: $163,000 per person; 21-24 days.

In the air: Customized Boeing 757 jet with 52-flat Italian leather flatbed seats. A new Airbus A321neo with 48 seats and a social space for workshops and classes will debut in 2021.

On the ground: Itineraries include the International Intrigue tour, with nine destinations, including Kyoto, Serengeti, Budapest, St. Petersburg and Paris, with accommodations at Four Seasons hotels.

Abercrombie and Kent

Source: Abercrombie + Kent

In addition to fine dining, curated cultural events and an executive chef, a bonus on Abercrombie and Kent's around-the-world private jet tours is that they're hosted by company founder and co-chairman Geoffrey Kent. "Guests on these kinds of adventures take pleasure in meeting like-minded people with a shared curiosity about the world," said Kent. "We also find that once-in-a-lifetime trips, such as a private jet journey, tends to attract more solo travelers as well. I believe this is due to the unique destinations visited on these trips, as well as the length of the programs." Trips start at: $32, 495 (regional) and $160,000 per person (around the world)

In the air: Chartered Boeing 757 with 50-custom-designed Italian leather fully lie-flat seats. One cabin attendant for every seven guests and a dedicated luggage manager.

On the ground: Regional Wings Over the World Journeys have 13-16 guests, while Around the World with Geoffrey Kent tours can have as many as 48 guests.

Remote Land

Source: Remote Lands

On Aman Private Jet Expeditions, operated by Remote Lands, groups of about 16 guests travel by small private jets to exotic locations in Asia (and sometimes Europe) and stay exclusively in hotels and resorts within the luxury Aman chain. During the day, guests have private cars and guides. The evenings feature lavish dinners and cocktail parties. "Going with a small group of like-minded people is a lot of fun," said Catherine Heald, Remote Lands co-founder and CEO. "If you just go with your spouse, it's not going to be the same kind of party." Trips start at: $60,000.

In the air: Airbus 318s and chartered business jets with living-room like interiors.

On the ground: The Grandest Tour ($128,000 per person) is a 9-country, 21-night tour to Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Bhutan, India, Greece, Montenegro and Italy.

TCS World Travel

Source: TCS World Travel

A leader in private jet touring, TCS World Travel partners with Smithsonian Journeys, Four Seasons and others but also offers its own regionally focused adventures and around-the-world trips. As with most trips mentioned here, "all-inclusive" covers private chartered jets, first-class accommodations, ground transportation, meals and beverages, sightseeing and special access visits, luggage handling, gratuities and a team that includes a trip physician. A President's Journey Around the World includes the favorite sites of company President Shelley Cline, and costs $134,000 per person. The tour visits seven destinations in 24 days. Prices start at: $72,950.

In the air: Boeing 757 and mid-sized private jets, such as the A318-100 and Bombardier Challenger series.

On the ground: Regionally focused adventures and around-the-world journeys.

Red Savannah

106114646 Source: White Desert

A new Antarctic itinerary from luxury travel company Red Savannah makes great use of private jets. Antarctica by Private Jet includes roundtrip transfers from Cape Town, South Africa to Antarctica as well as flights in Antarctica to/from the South Pole and to/from an emperor penguin colony. Prices start at: $96,000.

In the air: Small private jets carry guests fly from Cape Town, South Africa to an exclusive private jet runway in Antarctica.

​On the ground: In addition to the visit to the emperor penguin colony, there is time to trek and explore ice tunnels. Guests will spend a night in the South Pole and stay in a private sleeping pod.

Crystal Skye

Source: Crystal