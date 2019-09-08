These ultra-luxe tours can take you around the world in a private jet

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.The Fedread more
CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.Market Insiderread more
It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.Trading Nationread more
An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.Technologyread more
In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.Technologyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...Marketsread more
Martin Shkreli is waging his legal battle from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, where he is serving a seven-year fraud sentence for crimes related to hedge funds he...Health and Scienceread more
Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.2020 Electionsread more
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.Technologyread more
There's luxury travel and then there's super-luxury travel.
And by any measure, touring the world on a specially outfitted private jet with 15 to 50 like-minded passengers, all on the same financial playing field, falls into the "ultra-luxe" category.
For well-to-do, worldly travelers with destinations and experiences still on their bucket lists, joining a private jet tour is a popular way to efficiently explore the world in the lap of luxury. These all-inclusive trips can cost more than $100,000 per person.
"But the level of care, the food and beverage offerings and the special amenities and white glove services are top of the line," said Becky Powell, president of Protravel International. "What really makes these journeys special is the ability to visit many exotic and off-the-beaten track destinations, stay in unique high-end accommodations and have access to curated, insider experiences."
Sound like your kind of travel? Here are some private jet journeys to consider.
Both National Geographic Private Jet Expeditions and Smithsonian Journeys offer tours for the high-end market that focus on education and culture, said Julie Danziger, managing partner at adventure travel company, Embark, "with the big draw being the specialty guides and the people hosting the tours."
National Geographic Private Jet Expeditions
Trips start at: $78,945 per person.
In the air: A Boeing 757 jet with 48-75 leather seats (depending on the trip) in a 2x2 configuration. Crew includes an expedition chef, catering officer and dedicated luggage handler.
On the ground: Itineraries include Africa, Central and South America, around the world.
Smithsonian Journeys
Trips start at: $85,950 per person.
In the air: Boeing 757 custom-configured jet with 76 business-class seats.
On the ground: Itineraries include around the world, including Machu Picchu, Easter Island, Samoa, Petra, Marrakesh.
When Michael Petrina got an email describing a Four Seasons' tour, he thought it was "ridiculously extravagant and crazy." But the retired lawyer analyzed the offer and now he and his spouse are packing for their fourth Four Seasons private jet tour.
"It's definitely an investment," said Petrina. "But you're given the opportunity to see remote places you wouldn't go on your own and in a very comfortable fashion."
"We consider the airplane to be our 116th hotel and these trips an extension of our brand," said Javier Loureiro, director of guest experience on the Four Seasons jet.
Trips start at: $163,000 per person; 21-24 days.
In the air: Customized Boeing 757 jet with 52-flat Italian leather flatbed seats. A new Airbus A321neo with 48 seats and a social space for workshops and classes will debut in 2021.
On the ground: Itineraries include the International Intrigue tour, with nine destinations, including Kyoto, Serengeti, Budapest, St. Petersburg and Paris, with accommodations at Four Seasons hotels.
In addition to fine dining, curated cultural events and an executive chef, a bonus on Abercrombie and Kent's around-the-world private jet tours is that they're hosted by company founder and co-chairman Geoffrey Kent.
"Guests on these kinds of adventures take pleasure in meeting like-minded people with a shared curiosity about the world," said Kent. "We also find that once-in-a-lifetime trips, such as a private jet journey, tends to attract more solo travelers as well. I believe this is due to the unique destinations visited on these trips, as well as the length of the programs."
Trips start at: $32, 495 (regional) and $160,000 per person (around the world)
In the air: Chartered Boeing 757 with 50-custom-designed Italian leather fully lie-flat seats. One cabin attendant for every seven guests and a dedicated luggage manager.
On the ground: Regional Wings Over the World Journeys have 13-16 guests, while Around the World with Geoffrey Kent tours can have as many as 48 guests.
On Aman Private Jet Expeditions, operated by Remote Lands, groups of about 16 guests travel by small private jets to exotic locations in Asia (and sometimes Europe) and stay exclusively in hotels and resorts within the luxury Aman chain. During the day, guests have private cars and guides. The evenings feature lavish dinners and cocktail parties.
"Going with a small group of like-minded people is a lot of fun," said Catherine Heald, Remote Lands co-founder and CEO. "If you just go with your spouse, it's not going to be the same kind of party."
Trips start at: $60,000.
In the air: Airbus 318s and chartered business jets with living-room like interiors.
On the ground: The Grandest Tour ($128,000 per person) is a 9-country, 21-night tour to Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Bhutan, India, Greece, Montenegro and Italy.
A leader in private jet touring, TCS World Travel partners with Smithsonian Journeys, Four Seasons and others but also offers its own regionally focused adventures and around-the-world trips.
As with most trips mentioned here, "all-inclusive" covers private chartered jets, first-class accommodations, ground transportation, meals and beverages, sightseeing and special access visits, luggage handling, gratuities and a team that includes a trip physician.
A President's Journey Around the World includes the favorite sites of company President Shelley Cline, and costs $134,000 per person. The tour visits seven destinations in 24 days.
Prices start at: $72,950.
In the air: Boeing 757 and mid-sized private jets, such as the A318-100 and Bombardier Challenger series.
On the ground: Regionally focused adventures and around-the-world journeys.
A new Antarctic itinerary from luxury travel company Red Savannah makes great use of private jets. Antarctica by Private Jet includes roundtrip transfers from Cape Town, South Africa to Antarctica as well as flights in Antarctica to/from the South Pole and to/from an emperor penguin colony.
Prices start at: $96,000.
In the air: Small private jets carry guests fly from Cape Town, South Africa to an exclusive private jet runway in Antarctica.
On the ground: In addition to the visit to the emperor penguin colony, there is time to trek and explore ice tunnels. Guests will spend a night in the South Pole and stay in a private sleeping pod.
Most people associate Crystal with its luxury cruise line, but in 2017 the company debuted Crystal Skye, a lavishly transformed Boeing 777 aircraft with 88 lie-flat seats, a bar and social lounge and an in-flight crew with an executive chef.
Scheduled private jet tours didn't pan out, but now Crystal AirCruises offers the plane as the world's largest private jet for charter.
"Sports teams have rented the plane, and we've had weddings and bar mitzvahs on board," said Richard Ziskind, vice president and managing director of Crystal AirCruises. "We also had a couple celebrate their anniversary by renting one of Crystal's yachts and renting the plane to take their guests to parties in two cities."
Price to charter: $350,000 to over $1 million.