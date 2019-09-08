Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap is opportunity to resolve crisis: French minister

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Symantec pops on report that private-equity firms made buyout...

An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.

Technologyread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Powell says the Fed is not forecasting or expecting a recession

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank's pivot this year to lower interest rates has helped sustain U.S. economic growth.

The Fedread more

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac shares tumble as Treasury overhaul plan...

Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac slumped on Friday amid disappointment over a long-awaited U.S. Treasury Department plan to begin recapitalizing the mortgage giants and...

Marketsread more

Martin Shkreli sues investor over $420,000 debt that 'Pharma Bro'...

Martin Shkreli is waging his legal battle from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, where he is serving a seven-year fraud sentence for crimes related to hedge funds he...

Health and Scienceread more

Trump's move to put military money toward border wall could hurt...

Sens. McSally, Gardner and Tillis, facing competitive 2020 elections, will have to defend their votes not to stop Trump from diverting military funds.

2020 Electionsread more

Alphabet confirms that DOJ is pursuing antitrust review

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.

Technologyread more

Scrapping the IPO may be WeWork's best option

Going public at a significantly lower valuation than $47 billion is bad optics for SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and bad for employee morale.

Technologyread more
Politics

Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap is opportunity to resolve crisis: French minister

Key Points
  • Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners on Saturday in a carefully-negotiated rapprochement.
A recently exchanged Ukrainian prisoner gets off a plane upon arrival in Kiev after Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap, at Borispil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine September 7, 2019.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service handout

France's foreign minister said on Sunday a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia was an opportunity to find a solution to the crisis.

"There is an opportunity, a door opened to start making progress towards settling this conflict," Le Drian told Europe 1 radio,

Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners on Saturday in a carefully-negotiated rapprochement that brought Western praise and could thaw a freeze in relations since Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region in 2014.