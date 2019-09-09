Apple says that claims it broke Chinese labor laws in iPhone factory are mostly 'false'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed chief Powell says trade policy is weighing on investment...

"I think it is the case that uncertainty around trade policy is causing some companies to hold back now on investment," Jerome Powell says.

The Fedread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for August jobs based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Stocks look to reclaim their all-time highs in the week ahead

Stocks will look next week to reclaim their record highs amid a slew of economic data while trade fears decrease.

Market Insiderread more

August jobs miss expectations — Cramer and other experts on what...

It was a softer August in the job market than anticipated. CNBC's Jim Cramer and four other experts lay out what this means for the Fed, the economy and the markets.

Trading Nationread more

Symantec pops on report that private-equity firms made buyout...

An exit to private equity could provide shelter for a company whose revenue growth has slowed in recent years and that has cycled through CEOs.

Technologyread more

Google files patent for using A.I. to track a baby's body and eye...

In a patent application published this week, Google indicated it's looking into how artificial intelligence can be used to watch for abnormal behavior in babies.

Technologyread more

Alphabet confirms that DOJ is pursuing antitrust review

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Alphabet confirmed that it received a "civil investigative demand" from the DOJ.

Technologyread more

Job growth falls short of expectations as August payrolls rise...

The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, as expected.

Jobsread more

The 10-year yield hasn't done this in 20 years, and it could be a...

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury hasn't been this oversold since 1998, and that could mean rates are due for a lift, says Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.

Trading Nationread more

DocuSign rises more than 21% on revenue beat and strong guidance

The enterprise cloud company beat analyst expectations on revenue and provided strong guidance for the next quarter and full fiscal year.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Here's how the recent Twitter attacks probably happened

Scammers are increasingly using SIM swapping as a means of taking over phones and going after online accounts.

Technologyread more

House Democrats investigating Pence's stay at Trump golf resort...

Two Democratic-led House committees seek documents related to Pence's stay at a Trump golf club in Ireland and Trump's offer to host the next G-7 summit.

Politicsread more
Tech

Apple says that claims it broke Chinese labor laws in iPhone factory are mostly 'false'

Saheli Roy Choudhury
Key Points
  • Apple on Monday denied most of what is in a report which alleges that the iPhone-maker and its manufacturing partner Foxconn violated Chinese labor law.
  • A report by China Labor Watch, a New York City-based labor watchdog,claimed around 50% of the workforce employed in August at the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, were temporary hires — also known as "dispatch" workers.
  • Chinese labor on the other hand states temporary workers cannot exceed 10% of the total employed workers, according to the report.

Apple on Monday denied most of what is in a report which alleges that the iPhone-maker and its manufacturing partner Foxconn violated Chinese labor law.

China Labor Watch (CLW), a New York City-based watchdog, published a report on Sunday that found more than half of the workforce employed in August at the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, were temporary hires — or "dispatch" workers, which included student interns.

Chinese labor law states that temporary hires cannot exceed 10% of the total employed workers. In September, many of those student workers returned to school, which led to a decrease in the number of temporary workers, but it was still greater than what Chinese law stipulates, the advocacy group said.

"We looked into the claims by China Labor Watch and most of the allegations are false," Apple said in a statement. "We have confirmed all workers are being compensated appropriately, including any overtime wages and bonuses, all overtime work was voluntary and there was no evidence of forced labor."

Apple did not disclose which of the allegations are true. 

Foxconn did not immediately respond to CNBC's emailed request for comment.

Workers earn a base wage of 2,100 yuan ($295), which is "insufficient to sustain the livelihood for a family living in Zhengzhou city," according to the CLW report.

The report also claims other rights violations at the factory including:

  • Workers at the factory put in "at least 100 overtime hours a month" during peak production seasons, even though Chinese labor law states they must not work more than 36 overtime hours a month. Resignations are not approved for regular workers during peak season.
  • Some dispatch workers failed to receive bonuses promised to them from the dispatch company.
  • Student employees also work overtime during peak production season even though internship laws prohibit that.
  • The factory does not provide workers with adequate personal protective equipment and workers do not receive any occupational health and safety training.
  • The factory does not report work injuries.

Apple said it found during its investigation that the percentage of temporary workers exceeded its standards. "We are working closely with Foxconn to resolve this," the company said.

Apple's supply chain has faced numerous criticisms over the years due to poor working conditions. For its part, the iPhone maker has pushed suppliers to improve labor practices if they want to continue working with the tech giant.

For example, Apple has a code of conduct that requires suppliers to provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity and respect, and act fairly and ethically. It releases an annual supplier responsibility report that tracks progress on those fronts.

In Apple's latest report, the company said it conducted more than 44,000 interviews in 2018 with employees of suppliers to ensure they received training and were aware of proper channels to voice concerns.

"However, our recent findings on working conditions at Zhengzhou Foxconn highlights several issues which are in violation of Apple's own code of conduct," CLW wrote in its report. "Apple has the responsibility and capacity to make fundamental improvements to the working conditions along its supply chain, however, Apple is now transferring costs from the trade war through their suppliers to workers and profiting from the exploitation of Chinese workers."

For its part, Apple said: "When we find issues, we work with our suppliers to take immediate corrective action."

Here is Apple's statement:

"We believe everyone in our supply chain should be treated with dignity and respect. To make sure our high standards are being adhered to, we have robust management systems in place beginning with training on workplace rights, on-site worker interviews, anonymous grievance channels and ongoing audits.

When we find issues, we work with our suppliers to take immediate corrective action.We looked into the claims by China Labor Watch and most of the allegations are false.

We have confirmed all workers are being compensated appropriately, including any overtime wages and bonuses, all overtime work was voluntary and there was no evidence of forced labor.We did find during our investigation that the percentage of dispatch workers exceeded our standards and we are working closely with Foxconn to resolve this issue."

— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.